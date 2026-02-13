The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available a discount on Amazon. The Galaxy S25 Ultra that launched in the Indian market at a price of Rs 1,29,999 for its 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 1,11,990. Furthermore, all the consumers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can get a further discount of Rs 3,359 via Amazon Pay Balance. The colour variant available at maximum discount is Titanium Gray.

Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is confirmed the Galaxy S25 Ultra stocks are being cleared at a discount. Therefore if you are someone who is not concerned about using the latest one then this could be the best deal for you.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution (3120 × 1440 pixels), adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 2600 nits. This screen supports HDR10+ and LTPO technology, delivering smooth visuals, deep blacks, and excellent outdoor visibility. The display also features an Always-On mode and anti-reflective coating.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Processor

Under the hood, Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on advanced 3 nm process technology. This octa-core SoC combines high-performance and power-efficient cores to handle demanding tasks, multitasking, and AI-enhanced features with ease. Buyers can choose configurations with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera

For photography it includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra includes a 200 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and two telephoto lenses (one 10 MP and one 50 MP periscope) for enhanced zoom capabilities. The 12 MP front camera has been provided for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design and Colour Options

The S25 Ultra features a titanium frame with durable Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection and a, slightly rounded design. It’s rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. Colour choices include Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Whitesilver, with exclusive online options like Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold.