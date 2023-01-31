Future Ready: Tech firms upskilling rural youth in niche domains

For technology companies, skilling less-privileged youth and rural and semi-urban women in future tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data, coding and programming and helping them get relevant job placements, is high on the priority list. Samsung India has started its CSR programme ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ at eight campuses across the country with the aim to upskill 3,000 less-privileged youth in AI, IoT, Big Data and coding and programming; ESSCI, which is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) approved entity, is executing the programme through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners.

Courses have started at the University of Lucknow, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) in New Delhi and Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekananda Technical University in Bhilai, SRR College of Arts & Sciences in Karimnagar, Central Tool Room & Training Centre in Bhubaneswar, Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic College in Bengaluru and Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam. “Through this initiative, we want to empower the youth and create opportunities for them in future tech domains, further boosting India’s growth story and strengthening our commitment to powering Digital India,” said Partha Ghosh, head, CSR and Communications, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Samsung Innovation Campus aims to upskill youth aged 18-25 years in future technologies and enhance their employability. Students who have enrolled for the courses have undergone a pre-course assessment and are undergoing classroom training by professors at the eight institutes.

Youth enrolled in the programme will undergo classroom training and complete their hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas from AI, IoT, Big Data, coding and programming. After completing their courses, students will attend job fairs and will be supported in the process of searching for the right job for their skills.

In another development, Oppo India and CSC Academy have joined forces to empower rural and semi-urban women through the Cyber Sangini programme, which is supported by the ministry of electronics and information technology. This initiative, which will train 10,000 women in cybersecurity and cyber wellness, aims to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to become certified cyber security ambassadors. On completion of the 45-day course, participants will receive a certificate from NIELIT that will open doors to employment in their localities.

Vivek Vasishtha, vice-president, Public Affairs, Oppo India, said, “This initiative is a crucial step in reinforcing the cyber safety of citizens, enabling enhanced public participation in the digital economy.”