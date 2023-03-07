Future of tech: Indian CTOs push towards ‘New IT’

The tech landscape is undergoing a paradigm shift, with smart devices, smart IoT, and scenario-based solutions, among other factors, gaining relevance. According to Lenovo, a new IT architecture is evolving, where client devices, edge computing, cloud computing, network and artificial intelligence will all work together to address CTOs’ common pain points and provide them with solutions as they drive further digitalisation across all industries.

Recently, Lenovo undertook a global research study wherein 500 CTOs (including 59 from India) from various industries and countries shared their opinions on the future of technology. “The fact that CTOs from across the world are thrilled about the New IT architecture approach gives us hope and a perspective into the future of technology,” said Ajay Sehgal, executive director for Commercial Business, Lenovo India. “These findings are extremely useful as the ICT sector develops new technological skills and innovation in the present for years to come.”

As per the findings, majority of Indian CTOs had a favourable opinion of the technology architecture within their firm, with 57% describing it as “could be better,” 30% stating that it is “simple to use,” and only 13% categorising it as “lacking.” Thecloud, software and computing are key to the future of a hybrid work environment, with 90% optimistic about the future of the hybrid cloud.

Cybersecurity was cited as a top challenge they need to address within their organisations. Other challenges mentioned by them are migration, skilling, and security. The biggest issue is managing legacy systems as they get older. The shortage of IT specialists is another issue.

KEY FINDINGS

90% of Indian CTOs cited cybersecurity as a top challenge

Edge computing, cloud computing, AI/Big Data to bring in intelligent transformation