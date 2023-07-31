Future MacBook Pro may have modular design, turn into DJ turntable, Apple patent suggests

Apple patents have often puzzled many, owing to their unconventional ideas. One notable example was a patent discussing a MacBook-integrated iPhone, a concept that raised many eyebrows. Additionally, there were patents related to foldable iPhones and even a windowless Apple car that aimed to provide a virtual reality experience to passengers. However, the most intriguing of them all is the latest one we’re about to read about.

According to a Gizmodo report, Apple in 2021 filed a patent seeking exclusive rights to develop a MacBook Pro with a modular design support. Sharing its ideas under a filing titled “Modularized Computing and Input Devices,” Apple talks about a computing device with modular attachments.

The patent briefs about a computing device that “include a base forming an input surface configured to receive user input. The base can include one hinge rotatable attached to the base and configured to removably retain an electronic device such as a display.” In simpler words, Apple here is talking about a computing device with a base that would allow you to connect multiple displays, keyboards or other accessories as attachments.

The patent which is now approved includes an image suggesting that Apple may be working on a modular DJ turntable that could be attached to the MacBook Pro. The patent describes a turntable that would be able to connect to the MacBook Pro via cable or wirelessly.

“The computing device can be utilized by a music producer, a disc jockey, an audio engineer, or the like to generate music in one configuration while also being modular to permit the user to remove the input device,” describes the patent.

The patent does not specify any timeline for the release of this device. However, the fact that the company has filed a patent for such a device suggests that it is at least considering the possibility. However, we would want you to know that not all patents turn into reality.

