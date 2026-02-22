The episode of controversies at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 related to Galgotias University has brought a lot of attention to how such an attempt was made at a global-scale event. The university’s pavilion drew widespread criticism over several exhibits perceived as misleading or substandard, leading to its stall being vacated amid accusations of misrepresentation at a high-profile event focused on indigenous AI innovation and attended by global leaders.

The controversies have sparked viral memes, demands for UGC accreditation review, and debates about standards in private higher education’s participation in national tech showcases. Here are some of the bigger controversies that Galgotias University faced during the AI Impact Summit 2026.

1. Primary controversy: Claiming Chinese robotic dog to be indigenous

The issue erupted when a robotic dog labelled “Orion” was showcased at the university’s stall and presented as an in-house development by its Centre of Excellence. A professor of communications, Neha Singh, told state broadcaster DD News that the robot had been “developed” at the university.

Social media users quickly identified it as the Unitree Go2 – a commercially available model from Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, priced around Rs 2–3 lakh and widely used in research/education. This led to accusations of passing off imported tech as original Indian innovation, clashing with the summit’s emphasis on self-reliant AI under the IndiaAI Mission.

#WATCH | Delhi | Galgotias University staff and officials vacate their stall at India AI Impact Summit expo, following row over display of Chinese-made robodog.



— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2026

Government sources confirmed Galgotias was ordered to vacate its stall immediately. Power was cut, barricades placed, and staff/faculty seen leaving. A MeitY official stated the decision aimed to prevent “controversial agencies” from misleading the public and to prioritise genuine exhibits.

The university issued an apology, clarifying it “neither built nor claimed” to have built the robot – it was procured for student learning and blamed an “ill-informed” representative for the miscommunication.

2. ‘Thermacol Drone’

Fresh ridicule targeted a makeshift drone model at the pavilion, reportedly made of thermocol (styrofoam), wrapped in plastic/foil, and tied with rubber bands—described by many as resembling a basic school project.

My dudes at Galgotia literally brought a thermocol made Drone in an international AI summit 😭



Cancel this university’s UGC accreditation man , they are ruining lives of its students.

— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) February 18, 2026

Netizens mocked it heavily. “Don’t fourth-grade kids make these for school projects?” and “Cancel this university’s UGC accreditation, they are ruining lives of its students.” Viral posts and videos amplified the embarrassment, contrasting sharply with the summit’s advanced AI focus.

3. Drone soccer arena

Reports also emerged questioning a “drone soccer arena” claimed as fully in-house, with allegations it resembled a commercially available South Korean product. This added to perceptions of exaggeration in the university’s AI ecosystem showcase (including claimed Rs 350+ crore investments in labs and Centres of Excellence).