From Super-apps to Web 3.0, top tech trends to watch out for in 2023 | Tech Bytes Year-Ender

2022 has been a year full of new and unique technological developments and advancements. So, it can be predicted that in the coming years more of them would come up and add to the list of existing trends. Here are a few tech trends that can be expected in 2023.

Applied observability

Applied observability will take recognition patterns to the next level. It includes the ability to get into complex systems and predict and detect data abnormalities. It also monitors the internal running of systems and simplifies the creation of patterns and detection of issues. This will happen in real-time and track metrics, logs and traces.

Foldable Smartphones

Foldable smartphones are officially here and have also become a bit mainstream thanks to Samsung. The South Korean major launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 this year. Brands like Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have also tossed their hats in the ring and we’re expecting more to follow in the next year.

Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AAI)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already made its way through the past few years and is ever evolving. But with the coming years it can be predicted to transform computing, machine learning and pattern recognition. It can also be aimed towards end-to-end automation without manual intervention. It can be widely used in healthcare and business sectors.

Superapps

With the combination of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, a 24×7 ecosystem can be created. It will help in the handling of critical issues and the prevention of them. It will largely help digital immunity. As per Gartner, businesses that invest in them will have their customer satisfaction increased by 80 percent.

Web 3.0

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Blockchain and Internet of Things will come together and combine to form Web 3.0. It will lead to the creation of a more secure, connected and immersive experience of the virtual world. It will also add to the simulation of real-life scenarios.

