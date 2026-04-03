Indian AI startups are increasingly becoming central to the country’s efforts to reduce reliance on foreign AI technology. A growing number of these startups are developing large language models suited to Indian languages and use cases, while others are applying AI in sectors such as public healthcare, defense, industry, labour markets, and voice technology.

Their work points to a broader shift in India’s AI strategy, where the focus is not just on innovation but also on data ownership, local deployment, and building long-term domestic capabilities. In this article we have mentioned 5 AI startups driving India’s AI revolution.

BharatGen

Founded by Rishi Bal and Ganesh Ramakrishna, BharatGen is an IIT Bombay-led consortium driving India’s AI ambitions. Its Param2 17B model, built using Indian data, supports 22 languages and handles tasks like reasoning, code, and speech. Backed by government resources, over 60 researchers across institutions are working toward a future trillion-parameter model, positioning BharatGen as a national AI ecosystem builder.

Genloop

Genloop is developing three two-billion-parameter AI models, Yukti, Varta, and Kavach, under the IndiaAI Mission. Yukti supports reasoning across 22 Indian languages, while Varta is designed for low-resource sectors like healthcare and agriculture. Kavach acts as a guardrail model to ensure safe AI use. The company says foreign models are costly and not suited for India and aims to build affordable, locally relevant AI systems while improving safety and efficiency for millions of users.

Sarvam AI

Sarvam AI has seen a shift in perception over the past year after facing criticism for its earlier 24B Sarvam-M model. The company has since pivoted toward Indic-focused applications. At the India AI Impact Summit, it unveiled Sarvam 30B and 105B models, signalling renewed ambition. It also expanded its applied AI stack, with Bulbul V3 leading speech benchmarks, while Sarvam Vision and Saaras focus on document recognition and multilingual speech tasks across Indian languages.

Wadhwani AI

Wadhwani AI is a not-for-profit organisation building AI solutions for India’s public systems, with its work cited in the Economic Survey 2025–26. It focuses on healthcare, agriculture, and education, designing tools for real-world challenges like low connectivity and multilingual needs. Its TB detection app is used across multiple states, while its education tools have conducted over 15 million assessments, impacting millions of students nationwide.

Vahan AI

Vahan AI is using conversational AI to transform India’s labour and gig economy through a voice-first recruitment platform. Designed for multilingual, mobile-first users, it helps blue-collar workers access jobs via calls and chat. The company has enabled over one million job placements, including four lakh in the past year. Instead of building large models, Vahan focuses on workforce intelligence and real-world deployment, aiming to drive inclusive growth and income stability across Indian cities.