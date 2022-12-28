From Quantum Computing to 5G and IoT, 5 biggest tech trends of 2022 | Tech Bytes year-ender

Even though the year is approaching an end, the world of technology can never. This year, a lot of major tech trends were seen to come up as well as the existing ones were developed. Here are five tech trends of 2022, that made themselves the highlight of this year.

5G

The fifth-generation wireless is the most advanced mobile broadband tech currently and has tech giants such as Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Qualcomm and telecom operators such as Airtel and Reliance Jio provide the services already. By 2025 there will be 3 billion approximately 5G subscriptions and an active customer base of around 6.5 billion subscriptions. Improved mobile data speed and enhanced coverage are the prominent benefits of 5G networks.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

RPA or Robotic Process Automation is a technology which automates jobs. It uses software in order to automate business processes such as processing transactions, interpreting applications, replying to emails and dealing with data. It is creating new jobs as well as altering existing jobs. The jobs that it is generating include RPA Developer, RPA Architect and RPA Analyst.

Edge Computing

Cloud computing has been in the mainstream for quite a long with major players such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and AWS (Amazon Web Services). While it is still growing, Eagle has started to emerge as the quantity of data organization that is being dealt well is ever increasing, the shortcomings of cloud computing have been realised in some situations. So, Edge has been designed to solve some and bypass the latency of getting data to the centre for processing. It will increase with the increase in IoT devices.

Quantum Computing

Quantum computing is a form of computing that makes use of superposition and quantum entanglement. It has the ability to easily motor, query, analyse and act on data despite the source. It was used extensively to develop potential vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic. It is now much faster than regular computers and gadgets from tech giants such as Microsoft, AWS, Splunk.

Internet of Things (IoT)

With the help of WiFi connectivity many things are getting built now. It means that material on the internet can be connected to each other. IoT has already enabled the ability to connect devices, home appliances and cars together and exchange data over the internet. It is being predicted that by 2030 over 50 million of the IoT devices will be made available.

