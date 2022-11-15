From Parag Agrawal to Vijaya Gadde, Sarah Personette and more, all the top Twitter execs Elon Musk has fired

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has set the company on fire. Apart from this, several new employees are already leaving the company.



The company, on Thursday, lost several high-level executives which include the chief privacy officer, chief marketing officer, and chief information security officer among others.



The layoffs began with former CEO Parag Agrawal whose relations with Elon Musk were not so good from the very beginning. Initially, there were chats leaked which happened between Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal. It shows how there was a difference in ideologies and the way they handled affairs. Here is the list of all the top executives who were laid off or left Twitter with the takeover of Elon Musk



Former CEO Parag Agrawal: Parag Agrawal started his career by joining Twitter as a software engineer in 2011. The relationship between him and Elon Musk was always rocky. It seemed like both had their own ideologies which they wanted to implement.



Things turned upside down when Elon Musk accused the former CEO of hiding important data about the number of fake accounts and the spam bots which were present on the platform.



Chief Financial officer Ned Segal: Ned Segal was fired from Twitter a day after Elon Musk acquired the company. He left the company with a lot of hope and only best wishes for the company.



Before joining Twitter, he used to work as a Goldman Sachs banker. He had also been the senior vice president of finance at Intuit in Silicon Valley.



Legal and Policy executive Vijaya Gadde: Gadde is known for leading the team which had banned Donald Trump from the microblogging platform following the January 16 capitol riots.



Vijaya Gadde was fired within hours of Musk taking over Twitter.



Chief customer officer Sarah Personette: She quit Twitter; the next day Elon Musk took over the company. Apparently, Personette was the point of contact to advertisers.



Chief marketing officer Leslie Berland: She left the company on November 1. She was the first person to give a tour of the company upon finalizing the Twitter deal.



When departing from the company, she simply tweeted a blue heart which was followed by blue hearts from her coworkers.

