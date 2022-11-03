From paid blue ticks to free edit button for all, here’s every new anticipated feature coming to Twitter under Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief, has some big changes in store for the microblogging platform just days after acquiring it. Musk is planning a long list of updates including a revamped Twitter Blue which will include paid verification with additional perks and paywalled videos to name a few.

Twitter under Musk has already announced that a Twitter Blue subscription will soon be available at a price of $8 per month. You’ll need to get it if you want to stay verified on the platform. Elsewhere, Jane Manchun Wong who is a security researcher on Wednesday tweeted, Twitter is working on “Paid DMs.”



Musk’s reasoning behind much of the changes is that he wants to cut down on spam and bots while also relying little on advertising for Twitter to make money.



Here we take a look at some of the top new updates expected to arrive on Twitter soon:



Pay for Blue Tick



Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted that all Twitter Blue subscribers will soon have to pay $8 per month to retain their blue tick. This price will not be the same for everyone. It will differ from the country “as per purchasing power in countries.”



Along with the blue tick, users will also get priority in replies and while searching posts, fewer ads, expanded duration of audio and video and there is also a possibility for publishers to bypass paywall who are willing to work with Twitter.



The main aim behind this move is to eliminate bots/spam and fake accounts, which Elon Musk has wanted ever since he announced the decision of buying the platform.



Free edit button



In addition to the blue tick, Twitter recently launched an Edit button for select users in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. This feature allows users to edit their tweets five times within a time span of 30 minutes.



According to Bloomberg’s report, Twitter will soon roll out the Edit button to all its users globally.



Revival of Vine



Remember Vines which was launched by Twitter in 2012 and became a hit overnight. However, in 2016 the company was shut down due to its growing competition with TikTok.



Well, Elon Musk recently tweeted a poll asking his followers if Vine should be brought back. Surprisingly more than 60 per cent of people wanted the then-popular service to come back.



Videos going behind paywall



If reports are to be believed then there is news that Twitter might allow users to put videos behind a paywall and make money out of it. The feature will reportedly be known as “Paywalled Videos” where users will be able to enable it once they post a video in the tweet. After which they will have to select the price.

