The restructuring wave in Silicon Valley has intensified dramatically in 2026, with the first 3 months of the year overseeing over 51,000 tech jobs eliminated. Big names of the industry are aggressively cutting staff to redirect billions of dollars toward AI infrastructure, even as many report strong revenue growth. This early-year surge in layoffs already outpaces the rate at which firms let go of their employees in 2025.

The latest high-profile layoffs came from Oracle and Meta, followed by Amazon and Atlassian.

Oracle leads with the most layoffs

On March 31, Oracle initiated one of its largest-ever workforce reductions, letting go of an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 employees — roughly 18% of its global workforce of about 162,000 employees. The cuts, which affected employees across the US, India, Canada, and Mexico, were executed via early-morning termination emails. Analysts estimate that Oracle’s layoff decisions will free up $8–10 billion annually to fund massive AI data centre expansions and Nvidia-powered superclusters.

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Meta lets go of talent globally

Days later, Meta announced layoffs as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” drive. The company laid off several hundred employees across Reality Labs, Facebook, recruiting, sales, and other divisions. While earlier reports speculated on much larger reductions of up to 20%, the actual March cuts were more targeted. These actions align with Meta’s heavy investments in AI models like Llama and costly data center projects expected to reach hundreds of billions in coming years.

Amazon laid off corporate

Amazon kicked off the year aggressively in January, eliminating around 16,000 corporate roles — its largest single layoff action in recent years. The cuts targeted underperforming units, including Alexa and physical retail, to sharpen focus on AWS and AI initiatives.

Block Inc lets go of 50% workforce

In February, Block (formerly Square), led by ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, stunned the industry by laying off approximately 4,000 employees — nearly 40–50% of its workforce — citing AI efficiencies in payments and Cash App operations. Later reports emerged that the company was quietly recalling some of its employees.

Atlassian lets 10% of its staff

March saw Atlassian reduce its headcount by about 1,600 jobs (roughly 10% of staff) to “self-fund” AI research and development without impacting shareholder value.

Other companies, including Dell and eBay, also announced smaller but significant reductions.

According to layoff trackers, the first three months recorded over 100 layoff events. The United States bore the brunt with more than 32,000 jobs lost, followed by notable impacts in Australia and Germany. Sectors like fintech, e-commerce, and enterprise software were hit hardest, while demand for AI/ML specialists continued to rise.

AI causing job losses

Most executives describe these job cuts as necessary “right-sizing” for an AI-first future. Oracle CEO Safra Catz and Meta’s Zuckerberg have highlighted redirecting savings toward next-generation compute infrastructure. However, critics point to the irony, i.e., many of these firms are posting record profits while replacing mid-level engineers, marketers, and support roles with tools like GitHub Copilot and custom large language models.