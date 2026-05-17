Several smartphone brands are preparing new launches in India next week, including OPPO, Realme and HMD Global. The upcoming launches will cover flagship, mid-range to budget segments with upgrades focused on processors, battery capacity, displays and camera hardware. Here are some of the biggest smartphone launches scheduled to arrive in India between May 18 and May 22.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup led by a 200MP primary sensor, along with periscope zoom cameras developed with Hasselblad tuning. Reports also suggest a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The device is expected to run Android 16-based ColorOS out of the box and offer satellite communication features in select variants.

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OPPO Find X9s

OPPO is scheduled to launch the Find X9s in India on May 21st. The OPPO Find X9s is expected to arrive as a slightly compact flagship smartphone with a 6.3-inch OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Camera specifications are expected to include three 50MP rear sensors featuring a primary, ultra-wide and telephoto lens. The smartphone is also tipped to pack a silicon-carbon battery above 6,000mAh capacity with support for fast wired charging.

Realme 16T 5G

The Realme 16T is also confirmed to launch in India on May 22nd. The Realme 16T 5G is expected to target the affordable 5G segment with a MediaTek Dimensity series chipset and a high-refresh-rate LCD display. Reports suggest the phone may include a 6.72-inch Full HD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate, dual rear cameras and a large 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to support 45W fast charging and run Realme UI based on Android 16. Realme could position the device mainly toward gaming and multimedia users in the budget category.

HMD Vibe 2

HMD Global is also expected to launch the HMD Vibe 2 in India next week. The smartphone is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen-series chipset, a Full HD+ display and a near-stock Android experience. Leaks suggest the phone may offer a dual rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh. HMD is expected to focus on software stability, clean UI experience and long-term security updates with the device. The handset will be unveiled on May 22nd as a Flipkart exclusive.