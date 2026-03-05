Apple’s product launch spree for March happened without any dramatic keynote, as always, but the company introduced some notable upgrades to its Mac lineup and a new iPhone. The entire event was centred around the new Silicon chips and more accessible ways to access the Apple ecosystem. The iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo now represent the entry-level products that are designed to tempt users switch from Android and Windows ecosystems.

On the professional side, there are the new MacBook updates that remain crucial to upscale the performance. The MacBook Pro models get a hefty dose of performance boost, whereas the iPad Air now gets the M4 chip from last year’s MacBook Air.

Pre-orders for these devices are underway and Apple will begin shipping the devices within a week to retailers.

Here’s your quick catch-up guide for everything Apple launched in early March 2026.

iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e replaces the iPhone 16e as Apple’s new entry-level offering, similar to what the iPhone SE offered years ago. Prices now start at Rs 64,900 in India and while it costs more than before, Apple is now offering a standard 256GB storage. As part of the upgrades list, the iPhone 17e brings the faster A19 chip from the iPhone 17, albeit with a 4-core GPU as opposed to the 5-core GPU on the latter. Apple now also offers MagSafe wireless charging support, upgraded Ceramic Shield 2 glass for enhanced durability, and doubled base storage starting at 256GB. The core pain points, however, still remain — a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60-Hz refresh rate and an old-school notch, a single 48MP rear camera and an overall bland design. The phone is now available in a new soft pink colourway alongside the usual black and white shades.

MacBook Neo

After much hype, Apple introduced the MacBook Neo as its latest entry-level offering. Positioned as a direct challenge to Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs, the Neo starts at Rs 69,900 in India for the base model with 8GB unified memory and 256GB storage (a 512GB variant is available at higher pricing, around Rs 79,900). The device features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, a fanless aluminium design, all-day battery life, and is powered by the A18 Pro chip. It comes in vibrant colours, including Blush, Indigo, Silver, and Citrus, with a 1080p camera, Magic Keyboard, multi-touch trackpad, and support for Apple Intelligence features.

iPad Air with M4 chip

The updated iPad Air introduces Apple’s M4 chip, marking a significant leap in processing capability over the M3 chip from the previous generation. Offered in both 11-inch and 13-inch variants, the tablet keeps its 60Hz Liquid Retina display but gains four fresh colour options – Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey. Starting at Rs 64,900 in India for the base model, it supports accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. The M4 chip enables hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a faster Neural Engine for AI tasks, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity in select models. This update targets students, creators, and professionals needing portable power without stepping up to the iPad Pro.

MacBook Air M5

The MacBook Air lineup received its biggest overhaul yet with the M5 chip. Apple claims the new processor delivers up to 9.5x faster performance than the original M1 MacBook Air, making it ideal for multitasking, content creation, and light AI workloads. The base storage has doubled to 512GB, with faster SSD speeds and configurations up to 4TB. The 13-inch model starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India, while the 15-inch version begins at Rs 1,44,900. The Air retains its fanless, ultra-thin design.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max

For demanding professionals, Apple updated the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These new models deliver up to 4x better AI performance over the older generation and as much as 8x compared to M1 models. Base storage starts at 1TB for M5 Pro variants and 2TB for M5 Max, with SSDs twice as fast. Available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, Apple’s pricing begins at Rs 2,49,900 for the 14-inch M5 Pro and Rs 2,99,900 for the 16-inch. These laptops continue to cater to video editors, developers, and 3D artists requiring top-tier performance in a portable form factor.

ALSO READ OpenAI unveils GPT‑5.3 Instant to improve ChatGPT experience while Pentagon partnership criticism grows

Studio Display 2 and Studio Display XDR

Apple refreshed its display offerings with the Studio Display 2 and the premium Studio Display XDR. The Studio Display 2 features a 27-inch 5K Retina panel at 60Hz with 600 nits brightness, ideal for standard creative work. The Studio Display XDR steps up with mini-LED backlighting, a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 2,000 nits for exceptional HDR viewing. These monitors are meant to pair with the new MacBook Pros and target photographers, filmmakers, and designers needing colour-accurate, high-performance screens.