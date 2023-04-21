From LeBron James to Stephen King, accounts Elon Musk is personally paying from his pocket to keep their Twitter blue tick

Elon Musk has finally done what he’s been warning of since past few weeks. The legacy blue check is gone in real and accounts of many prominent figures have lost it. The company is giving blue tick now to only those who pay for it. However, LeBron James, William Shatner and Stephen King have been exempted from this change.

According to a report from The Verge, Twitter has extended “a complimentary subscription to Twitter Blue” on behalf of Elon Musk for these accounts. As per the report, Musk is paying personally for the blue tick of these accounts.

Musk has confirmed the news by replying to a tweet from Pop Base that reported the news. The billionaire tweeted, “Just Shatner, LeBron and King” suggesting that Musk is taking care of these accounts’ verification badge.

Image courtesy: Pop base/Twitter

Twitter on Friday stripped away the verification blue check of several high-profile names, including politicians and celebrities in India. The company has dropped the legacy blue check marks for many big names like Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Swara Bhasker, Neha Dhupia, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone and more. Many politicians have also lost their blue checks such as Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar and more.

The move comes after company twice sent out warnings to take away legacy blue badges from those who don’t pay for it. Twitter last month announced its plans to take away the legacy blue checks starting April 1. The deadline was later pushed to April 20. The blue check of verification is now a part of Blue subscription and will be given to anyone who pays for it.