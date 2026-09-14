So, you have Rs 1.5 lakh to spend on a new smartphone this festive season and, as usual, you must be confused about choosing between the very best of what the smartphone market has to offer. On one end of the spectrum is Apple’s stock iPhone 17, which has recently seen a massive price bump following the RAM shortage-led supply chain constraints, while the other end of the spectrum consists of technically advanced offerings like the Motorola Razr Fold, which folds out into a book-style mini tablet.

Between these, and many more options, India’s smartphone market has a huge variety to offer. While some launches from earlier in the year seem to be offered with notable discounts, others like the iPhone 17 and Samsung Flip 8 continue to be available in limited stock, thus indicating the struggles of the market category.

As India’s festive shopping season hits peak momentum, smartphone manufacturers are pulling out all the stops to impress premium buyers and get them to spend money.

So, let’s see what Rs 1.5 lakh can get you for your next smartphone.

1. Apple iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Pricing: Rs 99,900 – Rs 1,24,900

Meant for: Value-conscious “Apple upgraders” wanting Pro-level screen and camera specs without paying Pro prices.

The standard iPhone 17 brings one of the most long-awaited upgrades to the base iPhone tier: a 120Hz ProMotion display with Always-On functionality. Powered by the A19 chip, it packs a dual 48MP camera setup alongside a new front camera system featuring Center Stage. It delivers the complete core iOS experience in a durable, balanced aluminium frame.

2. Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air

Pricing: Rs 1,49,900 – Rs 2,24,900

Meant for: Design purists, minimalism lovers, and style-conscious buyers.

Sitting between the standard model and the Pro lineup, the iPhone Air is Apple’s design-first flagship. Engineered with an impossibly thin titanium-and-glass form factor, it drops the extra heft of traditional Pro Max frames to deliver a lightweight, sleek aesthetic. It is targeted directly at users who prefer pocketable elegance and maximum style over heavy multi-camera modules. However, you end up compromising in battery life and camera versatility.

3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Pricing: Rs 1,30,999 – Rs 1,50,999

Meant for: Power users, productivity enthusiasts, and camera purists.

Samsung continues to dominate the traditional flagship arena with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Packing custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon, built-in S Pen integration, and an improved 200MP main camera sensor paired with deep Galaxy AI automation, the S26 Ultra stands as the most complete single-slab Android phone money can buy under Rs 1.5 lakh. The Privacy Display and the all-day battery life make this one of the most practical phones built for today’s era.

4. Google Pixel 11 Pro / 11 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro

Pricing: Rs 1,19,900

Meant for: AI features enthusiasts, point-and-shoot mobile photographers.

Google’s Pixel 11 Pro series continues to win over users who prioritse computational photography and pure Android software integration over raw hardware benchmarks. Powered by Google’s latest Tensor silicon chip, the Pixel 11 Pro series delivers well in real-time AI translation, Magic Cue editing, and class-leading skin-tone accuracy in photography.

5. Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola Razr Fold

Pricing: Rs 1,49,999

Meant for: Multitaskers seeking a pocketable tablet experience.

Motorola’s full-sized book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, offers a stylish alternative to standard glass slabs usually available at this price. Sporting a near-creaseless inner display, expansive outer screen, and clean software, it provides maximum canvas size for productivity on the move, while comfortably sitting under the Rs 1.5 lakh cap with festive launch offers. You also get a mega 6,000mAh battery, a triple camera setup and fast charging.

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Pricing: From Rs 1,14,999

Meant for: Trendsetters, vloggers, and compact phone advocates.

For those who prioritise compact dimensions over massive screens, the Galaxy Z Flip 8’s refinement makes pocket-sized foldables more durable than ever. The phone features an expanded edge-to-edge cover screen, improved hinge construction, and IPX8 water resistance. The Flip 8 ends up serving as both a fashion statement and a high-performance daily driver.

7. Vivo X300 Pro

Pricing: Rs 1,19,999

Target Buyer: Mobile photographers, portrait shooters, and pro cinematographers.

Continuing its long-standing collaboration with Zeiss, the Vivo X300 Pro is built for photography enthusiasts. The X300 Pro’s party piece is its massive 200MP telephoto sensor that allows for high-resolution zoom performance, which, along with Vivo’s camera post-processing, delivers overall solid imaging performance. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset delivers flagship-tier performance, and the battery life is among the best in its class.