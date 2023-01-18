Twitter rolls out annual ‘blue tick’ verification plan; here’s how much it costs

Elon Musk, ever since joined Twitter as its new CEO, has been adamant at building up the subscription business for the company. The Tesla boss made multiple changes in regard to this including how you receive your verification badge on Twitter. Once a mark of authenticity, the blue tick of verification is now a part of Twitter Blue- a paid subscription package from Twitter that offers special privileges to only those who pay for it.

Twitter Blue package which was recently relaunched by Musk gives subscribers host of benefits to subscribers like blue checkmark of verification, less ads, and exclusive access to features like Edit tweets, Bookmark folders, themes, custom navigation and more. It is currently available only for iOS or the web users at USD11 and USD8 respectively. Twitter is now selling this package at a discounted price.

Twitter on its support page has posted new annual rates of the Twitter Blue package. The annual subscriptions are available on the web for $84 per year giving web users a chance to save over 12 per cent and 36 percent for iOS users for the subscription. The listing shows $84 for the US and £84 for UK. It is $105.00 CAD for Canada while users in Australia can get it at $135.00 AUD. It is $135.00 NZD for New Zealand and ¥10,280 JPY for Japan.

Subscribers of Twitter Blue package can avail all the features immediately except the blue checkmark. The company has said that the blue tick may take some time to appear as it requires to be reviewed by the company to make sure all requirements are met. It doesn’t matter if you take a monthly or an annual subscription, the check mark will take its own time to appear and you will have to give your phone number for the verification.

Twitter is also piloting a new service called Twitter Verification for Organizations which is meant for business accounts on Twitter. It adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts.