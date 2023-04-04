Former Google engineer claims AI can make humans immortal by 2030

75-year-old former Google engineer and an eminent futurist Mr Ray Kurzwei says humans will be able to achieve immortality with the help of nanorobots by 2030 in his prediction. This prediction surfaced on the internet in a YouTube series by tech vlogger Adagio which has racked up thousands of views.

The award-winning engineer predicted this in his 2005 book “The Singularity Is Near” where he said that technology will allow humans to achieve everlasting life by 2030. He also stated how current advancements in technology will allow nanorobots to run through our veins.

According to the New York Post, the Google Engineer previously also said that “2029 is the consistent date I have predicted for when an AI will pass a valid Turing test and therefore achieve human levels of intelligence”

“I have set the date 2045 for the ‘Singularity’ which is when we will multiply our effective intelligence a billionfold by merging with the intelligence we have created,” he added.

According to the prediction of Ray Kurzwei, in less than a decade with the help of nanorobots, we will be able to repair the damaged cells in our bodies. He also claims that such advancements in nanotechnology will allow people to eat whatever they want to eat without gaining weight.

For some, this prediction by Kurzwei might appear discombobulating but if we look closely at his previous predictions, many of the predictions have come true. He predicted that the world’s best chess player will lose the game to a computer by the year 2000. He also predicted that humans will be able to design their clothes with full accuracy from their home computers by 1999.