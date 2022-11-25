Food, e-commerce maintain steam; edtech loses out in app downloads￼

Consumer engagement with the e-world seems to be going through a change in the post-Covid times with e-commerce and food delivery apps maintaining their steam, while edtech losing out big time. Another area where app downloads have moderated post-pandemic is the beauty and fashion segment. Meanwhile, travel apps have seen return to the pre-pandemic levels after a sharp dip in June 2020.

According to Apptopia mobile app data for the month of September quarter as well as October, analysed by Macquarie Research, during the September quarter download of edtech apps has been the lowest in the past four years. This shows that the industry has been unable to sustain the user adoption seen during the peaks of the pandemic period.

Beauty and fashion apps have seen moderation in downloads in the past three quarters, which can be attributed to on-the-ground normalisation, aided by reopening and the recent push for more offline stores and higher omnichannel presence for companies such as Nykaa.

However, quite in contrast, app downloads and active users continue to improve from June 2020 levels for online food delivery firms with Zomato and Swiggy maintaining their position as the top two food delivery apps in terms of active users.

For e-commerce platforms like, app downloads have largely remained stable with the engagement index (measured as share of daily to monthly active users) remaining positive for Flipkart and Amazon and near the typical 40% benchmark for best-in-class apps. Flipkart continues to lead in terms of app downloads, active users and user engagement, followed by Amazon, according to Apptopia data.

Interestingly, the Tata Group’s super-app Neu,which was launched in April has shown a gradual improvement in downloads — 3+ million downloads month-on-month, with the cumulative downloads now at 15 million. However, the engagement index continues to remain below the desired 40% level. This means that while engagement with the app is gradually increasing, stickiness is still lacking.

With travel opening up, changes are visible in the domain. App downloads and active users continued to improve sequentially in October, post the dip in June 2020, which is in line with on-the-ground normalisation. In terms of market share, MakeMyTrip continues to lead among the online travel agents (OTA). Among other OTAs, ClearTrip appears to be gaining market share. As of October, industry app downloads (which includes MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo, Yatra and ClearTrip) were back to pre-pandemic levels.