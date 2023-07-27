Foldable Google tablet in works, to arrive early next year: Report

A lot is happening in the foldable device segment. Samsung on July 26 finally took the wraps off from its latest foldable phones- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. There are talks that Apple is working on a foldable iPad. OnePlus only yesterday, July 26, confirmed that its first-ever foldable phone will be called OnePlus Open. Now, there are reports that Google is working on a foldable tablet.

Google is working on a foldable Pixel tablet, according to a new report from 9to5Google(via DigiTimes). The device could launch at Google I/O 2024 as the headliner of the event. The report notes that the Google is only considering the device for now and not actively working on it. If the Google foldable tablet actualises, it would be the first time that we will see a foldable tablet running Android.

The development of a foldable Google tablet could be a major shakeup for the tablet market. While companies like Lenovo and Asus have launched foldable laptops in the past, Foldable tablets are still a relatively new category that has immense potential to offer a number of advantages over traditional tablets. For example, foldable tablets can be used as both a tablet and a laptop making them more versatile devices. They can also be more compact when folded making them easier to carry around.

Apple is also considering building foldable iPads, suggest rumours. The company that has been rumoured working on foldable iPhones since a long time, now plans to take folding technology to tablets. Famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that Apple could be cooking up a foldable iPad with carbon fiber kickstand which will make the device more durable and lightweight. He also predicts that there will be no major ‌iPad‌ releases in the next nine to 12 months as the iPad Mini is likely to enter mass production in 1Q24.

