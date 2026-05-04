Flipkart just announced its next big summer sale in India, and it officially kicks off on May 9. If you’re a Plus subscriber, you can get a head start with early access to the deals a full 24 hours before everyone else. The event is set to slash prices on a huge range of tech, from smartphones and laptops to smartwatches and home appliances. While they’re still slowly revealing all the discounts, the highlight so far is definitely the iPhone deals. The iPhone 17 is expected to hit its lowest price yet, and there are some pretty great savings lined up for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max flagships as well.

Meanwhile, there are also offers for those who wish to upgrade to last year’s iPhone 16 without burning a hole in their pocket.

Flipkart Sale: Top deals on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max and more

The iPhone 17 first showed up in India back in September 2025 with a Rs 82,900 price tag for the 256GB model. Now, Flipkart is knocking that down to about Rs 71,999 for the sale—though that final price most likely depends on using specific bank cards. If you’re after the top-tier flagship experience, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also getting some pretty deep discounts, landing at Rs 1,09,900 and Rs 1,24,900. Just remember that these deals are for the 256GB versions, so if you’re someone who needs a ton of storage for photos and apps, the price will definitely jump up from there.

The super-thin iPhone Air, which launched alongside the iPhone 17 series last September, is seeing a major price cut for this sale. Even though it usually goes for Rs 1,19,900 in India, you can now grab it for an effective price of Rs 95,900. On top of that, the brand-new iPhone 17e—Apple’s latest release—is also cheaper, dropping from its Rs 64,900 launch price to just Rs 60,900.

iPhone 16 series sale

If you don’t need the absolute newest tech, there are some solid deals on older iPhones too. The iPhone 16 has dropped from Rs 69,900 to just Rs 58,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus is now Rs 73,900. You can even pick up the iPhone 15 for Rs 51,900, which is a great find since Apple has officially stopped making them. Finally, the budget-friendly iPhone 16e is down to Rs 55,900 for the 128GB version, a decent step down from its original Rs 59,900 price tag.