Flipkart Saving Days sale: iPhone 13, Apple AirPods 2 available with big discount to these users

Flipkart is once again back with another of its sales. The sale has been dubbed the Big Savings days sale which is already live in the country for Flipkart Plus members and will continue till December 21. With the sale event, users will get huge discounts as well as bank offers on several products such as laptops, electronics, smartphones and more. This will also include Apple’s premium iPhone and AirPods (2nd generation).

Additionally, customers with SBI and Kotak Bank will also be able to enjoy several discounts on the products.

Here are all the offers available on Apple products at the time of writing:

iPhone 13 Price and sale offers:

Apple iPhone 13 which was launched last year and originally priced at Rs 69,900 is now being priced at Rs 62,999. The smartphone’s price has gone down by about Rs 7,000. The smartphone comes in seven colour options, these include red, Blue, Olive, Green, White, Pink and Black.

Apart from this, buyers who have SBI debit and credit cards can avail bank discounts. While Axis Bank cards will get a cashback of up to 5 per cent.

Taking all the offers into consideration, the iPhone 13 will be priced at Rs 62,999. However, this price can go even down if the customers choose to opt for an exchange offer. The value of the exchange deal will solely depend on the condition of the smartphone. There is an exchange discount of up to Rs 17,500 going on old smartphones.

Confused about whether you should buy the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14? Well, just to make things easier for you. Both smartphones are similar with only minute changes here and there. Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 come with the same chipset, that is A15 Bionic chip. Both devices come with similar designs but with a few exceptions.

Apple AirPods price and sale offers:

Flipkart is also offering discounts on Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) which can offer its users an immersive audio experience. These earbuds are currently being priced at Rs 8,999 which was originally priced at Rs 14,100, meaning the price has gone down by almost Rs 5,000.

Customers should keep this thing in mind that the prices never remain the same, they are always fluctuating depending on the place and time.