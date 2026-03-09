Apple launched the all-new MacBook Air with the new M5 chipset this week and now the MacBook Air M4 is available at a good discount on Flipkart. The deal combines a small flat discount offer with bank card benefits, allowing buyers to reduce the cost of the laptop by up to Rs 15,000. The offer is available on the MacBook Air M4 variant that comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

MacBook Air M4 Deals:

When Apple launched this model in India, it carried a starting price of Rs 99,900. Flipkart is now listing the same configuration at Rs 89,900, which means the retailer has already applied a direct discount of Rs 10,000. On top of this, customers using eligible credit cards from ICICI Bank or Axis Bank can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000. Following this, the effective price drops to around Rs 85,990. For people interested in this deal below, we have mentioned the specifications of the product.

MacBook Air M4 Specifications:

The MacBook Air M4 has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 2560×1664 resolution. It supports 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and True Tone. The text looks sharp, and colors appear accurate for everyday tasks, streaming, and document work. The screen has slim bezels and a notch for the front camera.



MacBook Air M4 Processor:

The laptop runs on Apple’s M4 chip built on an advanced process. It includes a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine. It handles web browsing, video editing, and multitasking smoothly. The system supports unified memory and fast SSD storage configurations.



MacBook Air M4 Design:

The design remains thin and lightweight, with a flat aluminum body. It weighs around 1.2 kg and is easy to carry. The keyboard includes a full-size function row and Touch ID. It has two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, a MagSafe charging port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.



MacBook Air M4 battery:

The MacBook Air M4 is rated for up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge. It supports fast charging through MagSafe and USB-C. The battery capacity is around 52.6Wh on the 13-inch model. For regular tasks like browsing, writing, and streaming, it can comfortably last a full working day.

MacBook Air M4 software:

It runs on macOS Sequoia, offering standard Apple features like Stage Manager, widgets, and system-wide search. The software supports Apple Intelligence features on supported tasks. It works smoothly with iPhone and iPad through Continuity features such as AirDrop, Handoff, and Universal Clipboard. Regular updates are provided directly by Apple.