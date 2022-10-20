Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Poco X4 Pro 5G, Realme 95G, Moto Edge 30 and other top 5G phone deals worth checking out

The season of sale is here and so is the time to buy new gadgets. Every year, around Diwali, the e-commerce companies come up with exciting deals and offers across various categories including smartphones and accessories.

While Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival, Flipkart is holding a Big Diwali sale on its website wherein the e-commerce giant is giving heavy discounts and offers on smartphones. Since this is the year of 5G revolution in India, there are also some great 5G phones offer worth checking out.

Flipkart Big Diwali has begun from October 19 and it will end on October 23. If you are planning to buy a 5G phones, then Flipkart has some suggestions for you. Check out this list here.

Poco X4 Pro 5G at Rs 15,499

Poco X4 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch, FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM – as the phone comes in two variants – 6GB RAM+64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM+128GB internal storage. Moreover, to deliver the promised performance, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. In terms of camera, the phone sports a 64MP triple camera setup coupled with a 16MP front camera.

Poco X4 Pro 5G is usually sold at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+64GB internal storage variant; however, during the sale, both the 6GB RAM+64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM+128GB internal storage variants are available at Rs 15,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively.

Realme 9 5G SE at Rs 14,999

Realme 9 5G SE makes it place to the gaming smartphones – the phone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the key features of the phone include a Snapdragon 778G chipset, 48MP triple camera setup; packed with 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Realme 9 5G SE is available for Rs 14,999 including all the offers, and if you skip the offers the phone can be purchases at Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at Rs 32,999

Samsung’s S series might be in your list, if you are looking for a premium looking smartphone. The phone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs an Exynos 2100 chipset with a 4,500 mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone has a 12MP triple camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now available at Rs 32,999 inclusive of all the offers.

Motorola Edge 30 at Rs 23,749

Moto’s Edge 30 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 4,020 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the phone gets a 50 MP triple camera setup and a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

Motorola Edge 30 is now available for Rs 24,999; with SBI Bank Credit Card, users can avail discounts up to Rs 1,250, making the effective price to be Rs 23,749.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro at Rs 39,999

Motorola’s latest flagship sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 4,500 mAH battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available at Rs 39,999 including all the offers.