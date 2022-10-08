Flipkart apparently delivered iPhone 14 to customer who ordered iPhone 13 and the internet can’t keep calm

Imagine getting something even better than what you ordered! Well, this is exactly what happened with Ashwin Hegde, a Twitter user who calls himself a tech enthusiast. He recently shared a unique incident on Twitter which happened to one of his followers. He mentioned how one of his followers had ordered an iPhone 13 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and instead received the latest iPhone 14.

One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he recieved iPhone 14 instead of 13 😂 pic.twitter.com/FDxi0H0szJ — Ashwin Hegde (@DigitalSphereT) October 4, 2022

Ashwini’s tweet went viral and got over 9 thousand likes and many comments.

Ever since then, Twitter users have turned to trolling Flipkart. While many others took to Twitter to talk about such similar instances which they had gone through with Flipkart.

Another user citing his similar case wrote, “Even I ordered a Nokia 105 single sim from Amazon and received iPhone 13 pro max.”

Contrary to this, several users stated that the user, as a responsible citizen, should return the iPhone 14. While others mentioned that since both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have similar designs, Flipkart could have by mistake done this.

Is that Flipkart's way of saying that both the phones are almost identical ? 🫣 https://t.co/1SzcrU5Ygs — Jitendra Soni (@jdsoni7) October 7, 2022

Lucky guy

iPhone 14 instead of iPhone 13 🤣

They make mistakes like this and to manage the loss others are forced to stay with defective products https://t.co/5LSL71qENK — Siva Bharani Udaya Selvan (@Siva_Bharani) October 6, 2022

Flipkart was recently trolled during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale when several people reported that their iPhone 13 orders had gotten cancelled without informing them. Following this, several users had taken to the microblogging platform to slam the e-commerce company. Even Boycott Flipkart had started trending in between.

Later on, Flipkart clarified that the company had delivered 70 per cent of its orders and that only a fraction of them had got cancelled due to some issues.

ALSO READ | AirPods 101: How to fix common connectivity issues in Apple AirPods | Tech Tips