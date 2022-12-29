Fitbit updates sign-in page, drops support for Google credentials

Google acquired Fitbit in 2021 and since then the search engine giant has been frequently bringing its services to Fitbit devices. It has made Fitbit the default for Pixel Watch giving wearers access to Fitbit’s features like heart rate tracking and Sleep Profile. Taking this a notch-up, now Google is dropping the option to use Google credentials for logging into Fitbit.com.

According to a 9to5google report, Fitbit.com is ending the support for Google sign-in. Currently, Fitbit’s companion app allows users to sign in using either Fitbit’s username and password or by using the “Continue with Google” option. But soon, there will be just one option to sign in which is by using credentials of the Fitbit account.

Fitbit has updated its website’s sign-in page with a message reading- “We are removing the option to log in to your account on fitbit.com with your Google credentials to support an improved experience coming soon.”

The website also asks users to remember their email address and password that they use for Fitbit. In case, one forgets then he/she can click on “Forgot Password” to retrieve it. This transition will be gradual and users can continue using their existing Fitbit accounts until 2025.

Fitbit announced these changes in September. The company on its help page outlined the differences between a Fitbit account and Google account adding that it plans to enable use of Fitbit with a Google account sometime around 2023.

“After the launch of Google accounts on Fitbit, if you want to move from your Fitbit account to your Google account, you’ll need to consent to transfer your Fitbit user data from Fitbit to Google. Once you complete the move, you’ll log into Fitbit with your Google account, and no longer with your Fitbit account. Google will then provide you with Fitbit under Google’s Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and binding commitments for Fitbit,” company mentions on its help page.

