If there’s a Samsung device wearing an “Ultra” badge, nothing about its specifications will be ordinary – it will be the peak Samsung experience. The Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra have been fine examples of that idea this year, and now, it’s time for the brand’s tablet line to get the Ultra treatment. Meet the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra – possibly one of the largest Android tablets on sale in India today. In fact, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra feels less like a tablet and more like a small flat-screen TV, albeit with cameras on the front and back.

As is the tradition, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is all about premium materials, a massive 14.6-inch display, and an ultra-thin profile. Hence, it also carries a flagship price range, starting at Rs 164,999 for the base-spec 256GB storage. That puts it right up with premium laptops and Apple’s coveted iPad Pro lineup in India.

So, what’s the Tab S12 Ultra got to offer that makes Samsung ask for a premium? Since we just got our hands on the device hours ago, here’s a quick look at everything that Samsung’s most expensive tablet offers.

Design and display: Unapologetically massive

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

At 14.6 inches, holding the Tab S12 Ultra feels both ridiculous and futuristic. Despite its massive footprint, Samsung managed to keep the chassis remarkably slim at just 5.1mm thin and surprisingly manageable at 692 grams.

The centerpiece here is its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which shines with:

Peak Brightness: Up to 1,600 nits, ensuring visibility outdoors under harsh sunlight.

Refresh Rate: 120Hz variable refresh rate for buttery smooth UI navigation and gaming.

Build Quality: Framed in Samsung’s rigid Armor Aluminum with IP68 dust/water resistance.

Camera Notch: Very slim bezels require a minor notch cutout on the long edge housing the selfie cameras.

Samsung’s gadgets usually promise a great viewing experience with their OLED panels, and so far, the video-watching experience on the Tab S12 Ultra has been good. The display shines with the trademark Samsung vibrance and brightness. There’s even an in-screen fingerprint sensor for quick biometric verification, which makes life easier on the move.

Despite the size of the device, the Tab S12 Ultra is easy to carry around. While I don’t have a compatible keyboard folio case or a regular case, these accessories should only add minimal bulk and heft to this slim tablet.

All about performance

Under the hood, the Tab S12 Ultra features the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the base configuration. Multi-core benchmark scores on the Tab S12 Ultra have proven that it can easily outpace many ultraportable Intel-based laptops. Hence, flipping between demanding Android apps, photo editing apps, and media streaming happens seamlessly without thermal throttling.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Samsung SamsungDeX remains the core feature on the tablet, enabling tablet-to-laptop transformation. Toggling on DeX switches the interface to a desktop UI complete with a taskbar, resizable floating windows, and multi-monitor output capability.

When not using DeX, the One UI 9 interface feels more refined and polished than ever, now suited better for the larger screen real estate. Similar to the Galaxy Fold 8, the Tab S12 Ultra has multitasking windows, pre-loaded Samsung utility apps, and the whole Google workspace suite.

The 11,600mAh battery should last a whole day with laptop-like usage, although this is something we need to test.

One of the areas where Samsung shines is the addition of value. Unlike Apple, Samsung continues to bundle the S Pen stylus in the box. The stylus uses EMR technology, which means no battery charging is required. It also features a tactile hexagonal grip, and carries an IP68 durability rating. When not needed, you can stow it away on the side frame of the tablet, utilising magnetic attachment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra specs

Feature Specification Display 14.6-inch OLED, 120Hz, 1,600 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 RAM / Storage 12GB RAM / 256GB Base Thickness / Weight 5.1 mm / 692 grams Battery 11,600 mAh Rear Cameras 13MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide Stylus S Pen included in box (EMR, IP68-rated) Ports 1x USB-C

First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

For everyone who seeks a massive viewing experience without compromising on portability, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra seems to be a great pick at first glance. Beyond the flagship-tier MediaTek processor, Samsung has designed the tablet to aid power users, creative professionals, and tech enthusiasts who want to witness the absolute peak of Android versatility.

Should you spend a fortune on buying one of these? I recommend waiting for our full review to find out our verdict on this.