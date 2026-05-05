Finvasia, a global multi-disciplinary organisation building a digital financial ecosystem, has announced the launch of jAI, a voice-based AI assistant for managing finances. The tool is now available on its jUMPP platform, developed in partnership with YES Bank, and aims to make money management more conversational rather than app-driven.

jAI allows users to simply speak about their finances and receive real-time, conversational guidance. As a voice-to-voice finance buddy, it helps users track expenses, manage budgets, and plan savings—without the need for complex dashboards or manual tracking.

jUMPP is now available for download on the Play Store and App Store, where users can access jAI within the platform.

jAI features:

Traditional finance tools often rely on structured, system-led interactions that can feel impersonal and restrictive. jAI takes a different approach, built on the understanding that people are more at ease discussing their finances in a natural, human-like conversation.

It introduces a voice-first experience that goes beyond conventional chatbots or predictive tools, positioning itself as an intuitive financial companion that adapts to user behaviour and enables real-time decision-making. With the ability to interact in their preferred language, users receive clear, contextual responses—making financial management more accessible, responsive, and engaging.

How does it work?

At its core, jAI is powered by a multi-agent AI architecture, where specialised AI agents manage different aspects of a user’s financial life, including expense tracking, budgeting, savings, income analysis, credit insights, and long-term planning. These AI agents work together to provide a unified, real-time view of personal finances.

Beyond reactive assistance, jAI is designed to be proactive. It detects patterns in user behaviour and offers timely nudges – flagging increased spending, warning users as they approach budget limits, or suggesting opportunities to save – helping users stay financially aware without constant effort.

On the technology front, jUMPP operates on a secure, cloud-native AWS infrastructure with encrypted data systems and robust data protection in line with the newly introduced DPDP Rules 2025. Finvasia, the maker of jUMPP, is an ISO 27001:2022 certified and PCI DSS compliant company. It also operates an NBFC under Licence N-06.00609, and partners with YES Bank as its banking partner.

The platform combines Agentic AI with behavioural analytics and a structured knowledge retrieval system to ensure accurate, context-aware responses.

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“The future of money management is deeply personal. It should start with your data and adapt to your unique financial behaviour. With jAI, we have created a hyper-personalised, conversational layer that turns everyday interactions into meaningful insights. Instead of static screens, users can simply talk, explore, and see a clear direction on how to reach their wealth creation goals,” Sarvjeet Singh Virk, CEO of jUMPP said in a statement.

jAI currently supports Hindi and English, with plans to introduce more Indian languages.