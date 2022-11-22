Find Instagram Notes annoying? Here’s how you can mute it | Tech Tips

Popular photo-sharing app Instagram recently announced a new feature for its users called Notes. The all-new feature allows users to type notes within 60 characters. This then appears next to the users’ display picture on top of the DMs screen.



While some users may find this feature handy, there may be some who have mixed reviews about this feature. Notes allow you to post short messages to your “Close Friends” or to followers you follow back and just like the Stories they vanish after 24 hours from the time of posting.

If this feature does not interest you and you are looking for ways to mute it, this is the right place for you’ve come to. We will here tell you how to disable this feature.



To mute Instagram Notes, begin by opening the Instagram app on your device followed by tapping on the message icon which is located on the top-right side of the screen.



Once you have reached the DMs section, you will find several notes from your followers on top of the messages. Find the note that you want to mute. Long-press on the note after which a menu tab will show up on your screen.



Tap the ‘Mute Notes’ option and a confirmation box will pop up on your screen. Confirm the same by tapping ‘Mute Notes’ on the dialogue box. Once this is done, you will not see any notes from the muted accounts.



If you find these steps to be too long, you can also start by muting people directly from the profile.



In order to do this, begin by launching the Instagram app. Once the app has been opened go to the specific person’s profile. Click on the following box which is located next to the Message button. A new dialogue box will open showing the ‘Mute’ option. Tap on the grey switch present next to the ‘Notes’ button to mute it.



Upon doing this, all the notes from the person will be muted.

