After a controversial incident involving an attack on his family, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has issued a personal apology along with a family photo, admitting that public anxiety over AI is warranted despite the rapid societal changes.

The incident, which occurred early Friday morning, involved a 20-year-old man throwing a flammable device at Altman’s home in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighbourhood. The device ignited the exterior gate but caused only minimal damage and no injuries, as it reportedly bounced off the property. The suspect fled on foot but was arrested about an hour later near OpenAI’s headquarters, where he allegedly made threats to set the building on fire.

San Francisco police have not publicly released the suspect’s identity or a clear motive for the attack. An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the event and thanked law enforcement for their quick response.

Altman’s personal response and reflection

In a blog post, Altman later addressed the attack directly while reflecting on broader tensions surrounding AI development. He posted a photo of his husband and child, writing, “Here is a photo of my family. I love them more than anything… I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me.”

Altman linked the incident to a recent “incendiary” investigative report by The New Yorker, which he said portrayed him as deceptive and manipulative. He acknowledged underestimating the power of words and narratives, admitting his ‘conflict-averse nature’ has caused issues for both himself and OpenAI.

“I am sorry to people I’ve hurt and wish I had learned more faster,” Altman wrote, referencing past internal conflicts, including his ouster and reinstatement by OpenAI’s board a few years ago. “We knew going into this how huge the stakes of AI were… But it’s another thing to live through these bitter conflicts and often to have to arbitrate them, and the costs have been serious.”

Fear about AI justified, says Sam Altman

Crucially, Altman conceded that fears about AI are justified. “The fear and anxiety about AI is justified; we are in the process of witnessing one of the largest changes to society in a long time, and perhaps ever,” he stated. He stressed that technical safety measures alone are insufficient and called for new policy initiatives to strengthen society and manage emerging risks from the technology.

The attack comes at a time of heightened scrutiny for OpenAI and the AI industry, including debates over military applications of these AI model, with public polls showing concerns about AI risks outweighing benefits for many Americans.

Altman, however, urged de-escalation, adding, “While we have that debate, we should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally.”