In a face-to-face interview with Financial Express, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis discussed the future of the smartphone experience, emphasizing how transformative AI will be. He explained that the technology is poised to fundamentally alter the operating system, going far beyond current surface-level features. According to Evangelidis, this shift will reshape the entire user experience, making interactions more intuitive and personalised. He highlighted that AI would reduce reliance on traditional inputs like typing and tapping, introducing smarter ways to navigate devices, including voice-based commands.

People haven’t yet seen AI’s true impact on smartphones:

“I think people haven’t yet seen how AI will truly transform the smartphone experience. What we’ve seen so far are just surface-level features, like in the Circle series, marketed as AI—but that’s only the beginning. AI will fundamentally change the operating system, reshaping the entire user experience. It will also reduce our dependency on smartphones, which today remain central to almost everything we do.”

“AI will extend across a full range of hardware products, not just smartphones, and introduce new ways to interact with the operating system—especially through voice, which will replace a lot of typing and tapping, reducing friction. Ultimately, this will revolutionize how we use devices, enabling a complete ecosystem that collects more data to deliver highly personalized, context-aware experiences,” he said.

Nothing optimises costs to deliver better value and performance:

Speaking on the back of Nothing Phone’s new launches, he said, “Our smartphone bill of materials is actually around 20–30% higher than the competition, but we’ve always focused on optimising around that cost to ensure we provide superior value and performance,” he mentioned.

He observed that purchasing power in India is steadily improving, driven by rising incomes and increased consumer spending. At the same time, urbanization is accelerating, with more people moving to cities and contributing to economic activity.

Combined with the country’s rapid economic growth, these factors are creating significant opportunities for businesses and driving a dynamic market environment.

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To recall, The Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro were launched at an event in London, UK, marking their entry into India and other global markets. The Nothing Phone 4a starts at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.