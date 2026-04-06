The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a fresh alert warning smartphone users worldwide about the potential data security risks posed by certain foreign-developed mobile apps, especially those linked to China.

In a public service announcement, the FBI highlighted that many of the most downloaded and top-grossing apps in the United States, and globally, are developed and maintained by foreign companies. These apps may collect extensive personal data, store it overseas, and continue harvesting information even when not actively in use.

FBI flags multiple Chinese apps under scrutiny

Although the FBI did not explicitly name any apps in its warning, analysts and media reports point to popular platforms such as Shein, CapCut, Temu, and Lemon8 as examples that could fall under this category. CapCut (a video editing app) and Shein and Temu (fast-fashion and shopping apps) are developed by Chinese companies and rank among the most downloaded apps on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

The FBI noted that once users grant permissions, these apps can access not only in-app activity but also contact lists, location data, and other sensitive information stored on the device. Data collection can remain in the background, raising concerns about privacy and potential access by foreign governments under national security laws.

Risks extend beyond direct users

A key concern raised by the FBI is that the risk is not limited to people who install these apps. If a contact in your phone has granted an app access to their address book, your personal details, including name, phone number, email address, and user ID, could still be collected and stored overseas.

The agency listed several red flags that may indicate excessive data collection:

– Unusual battery drain

– Higher-than-normal data usage

– Suspicious activity on linked accounts

What does FBI suggest

The FBI has urged users to exercise caution while downloading and using apps. Key recommendations include:

– Download apps only from official app stores (Apple App Store or Google Play Store)

– Carefully review and limit app permissions, especially access to contacts, location, camera, and microphone.

– Avoid installing apps from third-party websites or unknown sources, as they may contain malware.

– Regularly review and revoke unnecessary permissions in device settings.

– Keep your phone’s operating system and apps updated.

Users are advised to stay vigilant and prioritise privacy when choosing mobile apps, especially those offering shopping deals, video editing tools, or social features that have gained massive popularity in recent years.