The “Father of the Internet” has retired, and to mark his departure, he has shared a warning for the upcoming AI era.

Vinton Gray Cerf, a prominent figure in modern technology, has played a key role in co-designing the fundamental architecture of the global web and shaping tech policies at Google. You can say that Cerf’s fingerprints are on nearly every digital packet transmitted today.

At 83 years, though, Cerf decides to call it a day and hang up his boots. He has officially retired from Google, leaving behind a legacy that the current and future generations shall always be indebted to forever. In his parting words, Cerf also has advice for the upcoming AI era and how it should be structured.

The Internet’s father warns about language in AI

True to his humble form, Cerf did not use his final public appearances at Google to simply reminisce. Instead, he shared his take regarding autonomous AI agents that are all the rage these days.

Modern developers assume that future multi-agent AI ecosystems will naturally collaborate with humans by simply chatting with each other in plain human language, like English. Cerf strongly rejects this assumption, warning that human language is too flexible and fundamentally ambiguous for automated systems to navigate safely.

“I don’t think English is going to be the best choice… there’s flexibility in it, but there’s ambiguity, and I think precision for interagent interaction is going to be very, very important,” he stated.

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Cerf compared the unconstrained natural-language AI interactions to the schoolyard game of “telephone”, where a message progressively degrades and warps as it passes from agent to agent. In a highly automated digital economy, he added that these compounding miscommunications could cause unpredictable, chaotic breakdowns.

Cerf followed it up with his prescription, suggesting that the AI industry must abandon siloed, ad-hoc integrations and return to its architectural roots, i.e., collaborating on strict, structured, and precise machine-oriented action languages and open communication standards, just as the industry did with TCP/IP decades ago.

TCP/IP was conceived as a robust communications system

It was at UCLA where Cerf worked on the ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network) – the earliest version of the internet. ARPANET was developed as the world’s first packet-switched network, laying the foundation of the modern internet.

Cerf met Robert “Bob” Kahn at UCLA, where, in 1973, the latter threw a challenge – how do you get entirely different, incompatible computer networks to talk to one another? The two collaborated to work on a revolutionary 1974 paper outlining the TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol) suite.

TCP handles breaking data down into packets, tracking them to ensure none are lost, and unpacking them seamlessly at the destination. Meanwhile, IP acts as the global routing system, mapping the movement of information from its origin address to its destination. By separating error-checking from data routing, Cerf and Kahn created an open, flexible, and decentralised standard that scales infinitely, forming the base of the modern internet.

But Cerf didn’t stop there.

Commercialising Email, Interplanetary Internet

In the 1980s, Cerf joined MCI as Vice President of Digital Information Services, where he engineered MCI Mail as the first commercial email service connected to the internet. In 1989, he successfully fought to patch this private service with the public internet, triggering a domino effect that forced other independent email systems to interconnect.

Cerf then looked beyond Earth. Working as a Distinguished Visiting Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, he helped design Delay-Tolerant Networking (DTN) as a suite of protocols engineered to withstand the extreme delays, disruptions, and disconnects of deep-space data transmissions.

Spent two decades at Google (2005–2026)

After his stints at DARPA, MCI, ICANN, and NASA JPL, Cerf joined Google as a Vice President in 2005 and took on the uniquely prestigious title of Chief Internet Evangelist. For more than twenty years, Cerf acted as the ultimate bridge between corporate Silicon Valley and the broader internet governance world. Here, his role was less about writing code and more about expanding global access, advising on policy, and advocating for open internet standards.

Cerf’s tenure officially concluded at the Laude Institute’s Open Frontier conference, where he was met with a standing ovation from a room full of scientists and developers. Cerf hung up his boots, leaving behind a legacy as Google’s most iconic digital ambassador.

Cerf’s legacy: Awards and Honours

Throughout his decades of trailblazing work, Cerf has accumulated some of the most prestigious global awards and honours across technology, science, and civil service.

– He is a recipient of computing’s highest distinction, the ACM A.M. Turing Award (2004), often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of Computing”, which he shared with Bob Kahn for their foundational work on internetworking protocols.

– In 2005, President George W. Bush presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the United States, followed by his induction into the inaugural class of the Internet Hall of Fame in 2012.

– His engineering contributions were further recognised on a global stage when he received the inaugural Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering in 2013. He was later appointed a Knight of the French Legion of Honour in 2014.

– Beyond these landmark decorations, Cerf has also been awarded the National Medal of Technology, the Japan Prize, the Marconi Prize, and holds an astonishing 29 honorary degrees from universities worldwide, cementing his status as an international intellectual titan.

A peek into Vincent Cerf’s personal life

Born on June 23, 1943, in New Haven, Connecticut, Cerf’s journey was defined early on by adaptability. He developed a progressive hearing impairment that required him to master lip-reading and use hearing aids from a young age. Rather than considering this as a hindrance, Cerf shaped this as a meticulous approach to communication. He developed a strategy of asking structured questions to control conversations and ensure clarity – something that helped with TCP/IP later in his life.

Cerf went on to attend Van Nuys High School in California, where he proved to be a mathematics prodigy. It was here that he befriended fellow student Stephen Crocker, who introduced him to computers. The duo even managed to secure permission to use a Bendix G-15 computer at UCLA while still in high school.

Cerf went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Stanford University, followed by a Master’s (1970) and a PhD (1972) in Computer Science from UCLA.

His billion-dollar choice led to a universal World Wide Web (WWW)

While most people assume Cerf’s net worth to be in the billions considering his architectural blueprints powering a multi-trillion-dollar digital economy, Cerf doesn’t possess the astronomical wealth of tech moguls like Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg. Financial analysts estimate Vint Cerf’s net worth to sit comfortably between $10 million and $50 million.

There’s a reason, however, behind Cerf’s worth being limited to the millions – he chose not to patent TCP/IP.

In the 1970s, Cerf and Bob Kahn intentionally kept their protocols entirely open-source and in the public domain. If they locked the architecture behind proprietary patents and licensing fees, the internet would have fragmented into isolated, competitive corporate networks, leading to the World Wide Web strangling in its infancy. For Cerf, an open, universally accessible World Wide Web was infinitely more valuable than personal billions.