Fan asks Sonu Sood for new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, actor’s response is winning the internet

A few days ago, Bollywood star Sonu Sood engaged in a “chit-chat” session with his fans on Twitter. Sonu Sood is a name that echoes in Bollywood when it comes to lending a helping hand, and from time to time, the actor can be seen engaging with his fans directly. So, in another turn of things, the actor asked, with an #AskSonu, to have a 20 minutes session with his fans. The entire session encountered some hilarious responses from his fans and followers. While the questions ranged from asking for the actor’s help to answering questions about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, However, there was one tweet that stood out.

How about a 20 mins #AskSonu ?

Chalo let’s have some chitchat ❤️ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 13, 2023

One of his fans was seen asking for an iPhone 14 Pro. The actor’s response left the Twitter buzz in a fit of laughter. While responding to the fan’s request, Sonu Sood asked how much recharge the actor should get with the device.

साथ में रिचार्ज कितना डलवा दूँ? https://t.co/91otNGYecT — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 13, 2023

The thread that followed saw another follower asking for an iPhone 14 Max Pro 256 GB variant. Sood’s fans did not stop asking for iPhones. One of the fans asked the actor about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan (SRK). The same fan also posed the question of whether the audience could expect another film from the two. The actor responded to the fan by saying that SRK is the best and also asking the fan to find a good script so that both the actor and the fan could approach SRK with it.