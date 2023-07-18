Facebook takes fresh swing at YouTube, TikTok with new video discovery, editing tools: Full details

While the world is fixated on Threads and Twitter, another of Meta’s apps, Facebook, announced new features. These range from editing to discovery and stand to make the platform go head-to-head with YouTube and TikTok. Additionally, the platform is moving to rename its Watch tab to the Video tab. This is done to bring all the video experiences on Facebook under one tab.

In order to allow users to make both short and long videos from a single location, the platform is transferring editing capabilities for Reels to videos for the main feed. These tools are already being distributed to Meta Business Suite members. Facebook is introducing more editing options, such as the ability to modify pace, go backwards, or substitute a clip. Additionally, Meta is enabling HDR videos for both video playback and uploading on Reels.

In terms of audio, Facebook is bringing in features that will allow the user to find the right track and decrease the background noise. Users will also be able to easily record a voiceover on top of their videos.

The rebranding of the “Watch” tab to the “Video” tab would include all the content, ranging from reels to long-form videos. Further, now the users will be able to scroll vertically to go from one video to the next, in addition to a horizontal carousel format that will allow them to navigate through different reels horizontally. According to reports, this new video tab will appear at the top of the Android app and at the bottom of the iOS app.

The Facebook Watch, which debuted in 2018, went through a number of transitions. For instance, services like Watch Party, which enabled groups to watch videos together, were discontinued. The platform also shut down its original programming section earlier this year. Facebook also made the decision to discontinue live video services like shopping and game streaming last year.

What’s more, users will be able to access the Explore page by tapping on the search button. When users click on the button, they will be able to see different topics and hashtags that are related to different short and long videos.

Meta has also been allowing users to post reels on Facebook and Instagram simultaneously. Through video discovery, people will now be able to comment on Instagram Reels they view on Facebook. The Accounts Centre will allow users to do this by adding both of their accounts.

Meta has been working to increase the popularity of Reels as a video format on Facebook and Instagram over the past few months. Facebook increased the length of each Reels clip from 60 to 90 seconds in March. Despite ceasing to reward creators for posting Reels on Facebook and Instagram, the firm began experimenting with a performance-based ad revenue sharing programme in May.

With the introduction of these features, Facebook is currently attempting to consolidate its video products. Facebook is promoting the viewing of long-form videos with these new capabilities,but it hasn’t made any recent announcements regarding creator payments.

