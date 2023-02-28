Facebook parent backed tool ‘Take it Down’ to help teens remove explicit images online

Sharing non-consensual images online of underage individuals is a serious issue that has become more prevalent in recent years. This behaviour is commonly referred to as “revenge porn” or “image-based abuse” and is aimed at harassing the victims. To combat this rising menace, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has launched a new online tool called “Take It Down.” Facebook and Meta are the founding members of this tool which is designed to help remove sexually explicit images of minors from the internet.

NCMEC describes Take It Down as “free service that can help you remove or stop the online sharing of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images or videos taken of you when you were under 18 years old.” It works on public or unencrypted online platforms that have agreed to participate. Along with Facebook and Instagram, platforms like Pornhub, Yubo and OnlyFans have also come forward to integrate this tool

“We created this system because many children are facing these desperate situations,” said Michelle DeLaune, NCMEC’s president and CEO. “Our hope is that children become aware of this service, and they feel a sense of relief that tools exist to help take the images down. NCMEC is here to help.”

How does it work? NCMEC explains that the tool does not require the intimate photos or video itself to work. It instead generates a distinctive digital signature known as a hash value for each offensive image or video. Agreed platforms can use these hash values to detect and delete this type of content without ever accessing or viewing the actual image or video. Only the hash value is shared with the NCMEC for tracking and enforcement purposes. This ensures that the privacy and safety of both the victims and the users are protected.

The Take It Down tool can be used by young people under 18 years old or even adults who are worried about images taken of them when they were under 18. Parents or trusted adults on behalf of a young person can also report on behalf of an underage too.

To use Take It Down, simply select any explicit image or video on your device and click on “Get Started.” The tool will generate a unique digital fingerprint, or hash value, for each item, without uploading the actual content. These hash values are compiled into a secure list maintained by NCMEC, which is shared only with participating online platforms that have agreed to use it to scan their public or unencrypted sites and apps for matches. If a match is found, the platform can take appropriate action to limit the spread of the explicit content, without ever accessing or viewing the actual content.