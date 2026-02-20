If you frequently use the web version of the Facebook Messenger service, there’s sad news. Meta Platforms, the parent firm of Facebook, has announced that it will discontinue the standalone Messenger website (messenger.com) starting in April 2026. Users attempting to access the site will be automatically redirected to Facebook’s messaging interface at facebook.com/messages for web-based chatting. The change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its messaging services and consolidate platforms.

Messenger app stays, change retained for website

However, for all those still using Facebook Messenger on mobile, there’s good news. The Messenger mobile app for iOS and Android will remain fully operational and unaffected, allowing users to continue conversations as usual on smartphones and tablets. Meta highlighted that chat history will be preserved, with options to restore conversations using secure backup PINs. Users who have forgotten their PIN can reset it through the app’s recovery process.

Meta consolidating its social platforms

The decision to consolidate the web version of Messenger follows Meta’s previous shutdown of standalone Messenger desktop applications for Windows and Mac in late 2025, which also redirects users to the Facebook web interface. This is contrary to the earlier strategies from the 2010s, when Meta separated Messenger from the main Facebook app in 2014 to position it as an independent messaging platform. Originally launched as Facebook Chat in 2008 and spun off into a standalone app in 2011, Messenger once represented Meta’s push for a dedicated cross-platform communication tool.

Since 2023, however, Meta has reintegrated many Messenger features back into the core Facebook experience, hinting at a broader consolidation of its ecosystem. With Instagram DM continuing to bring messaging services in a consolidated manner to members there, it may have seemed more sense to make the Facebook messaging service more cohesive.

ALSO READ Is GTA 6 release date finally confirmed? Hidden clue sparks excitement among fans

Additionally, Meta also offers WhatsApp as a standalone messaging service on various platforms.

Meta assures that core messaging capabilities—sending texts, sharing media, and group chats—will continue uninterrupted on the redirected web platform and mobile app. The shutdown is expected to take effect in April 2026, giving users over a year to adjust to the new workflow.