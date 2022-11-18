Facebook is no longer interested in your religious beliefs and sexual orientation, here’s why

The information that you are asked to complete your Facebook profile while signing up for social media will soon be less in number. Facebook is notifying its users that it will remove four profile fields including Religious views, Political views, Addresses and Interested in fields. The change will reflect starting December 1.

According to a Tech Crunch report, Facebook is making these changes to make social media “easier to navigate and use.” The company says that it is sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out just to give them a heads-up about the removal of these fields. The said changes will not affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook.

The changes were first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra who shared a screenshot of the notification sent by Facebook to users. As per the notification shared in the tweet, Facebook will retain all other information on the profile along with the rest of the contact and basic info. Users can download a copy of their data before the social media giant fully drops the said profile fields.

Facebook with the new move wants to make its platform more streamlined and easier to use. At a time when other social media platforms are sticking to simpler profile building with basic information, Facebook was the only platform to have such an information field. The other social media platforms like Instagram or Snapchat do not ask about one’s religious or political views.

People are increasingly getting wary of sharing data on the web or social media platforms due to the increasing cases of data mishandling. Multiple data leak incidents have happened in the past few months risking the private data of millions of web users. This is the reason why people are now hesitant to reveal much about their personal information. The latest move from Facebook can be seen as an attempt to seek as little information as possible from users giving them an impression that the company is no longer interested in their detailed personal information.

ALSO READ | Meta lays off over 11,000 employees; here’s what Mark Zuckerberg told them