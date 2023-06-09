Facebook, Instagram to get ChatGPT-like smarts as Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta plans big generative AI push

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, wants the world to know that they too are a part of the race for artificial intelligence (AI). In a meeting that was held at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, which was the first all-hands meeting since the pandemic, Zuckerberg addressed the efforts of the company in AI. The meeting mostly focused on Meta’s projects for increasing generative AI, which uses the written prompts from the users to produce conversational text along with captivating visuals, though reportedly, Zuckerberg acknowledged the recent layoffs at the beginning of the meeting.

According to a report by Axios, Mark Zuckerberg has announced Meta’s plan to incorporate generative AI, text, images, and video generators into its flagship products like Facebook and Instagram. Though Meta has been enthusiastic when it comes to generative AI research, the tech company has been quite slow in incorporating the technology into its products. Keeping this in mind, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday the introduction of various technologies at different levels of development. These products include some to be internally used and the rest to be designed for consumers.

These introductions include one that will allow consumers to edit their photos and share them on Instagram Stories through a text prompt. Another one focuses on Messenger and WhatsApp, where the idea is to bring AI agents into the platform for the purpose of entertainment or providing help. Meta is further planning to organise a hackathon in the month of July that will solely focus on generative AI. Reportedly, the CEO of Meta has reiterated that it will commit to publishing and sharing AI technologies with the open-source community. In a conversation with Axios, Mark Zuckerberg said, “In the last year, we’ve seen some really incredible breakthroughs—qualitative breakthroughs—on generative AI, and that gives us the opportunity to now go take that technology, push it forward, and build it into every single one of our products.”

Meta has made significant investments in Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to build the “metaverse,” a virtual world that exists entirely online. Because of the significant investment and belief, Facebook changed its name again in 2021. Unexpected launches and unanticipated mistakes, which have limited the company’s stream of income, have thwarted this objective. According to reports, Meta’s Reality Labs, which has been instrumental in the development of the metaverse, has suffered a $4 billion loss.

In the same meeting, Zuckerberg took some time to talk about Apple’s Vision Pro. According to reports, the CEO of Meta said to his staff, “I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important.” Reportedly, Zuckerberg wants to build a world where people can engage in fresh ways and feel closer. His metaverse recognises the social presence. Mark Zuckerberg was left unimpressed by Apple’s Vision Pro and felt that the device did not bring anything new to the table or something that his company had not already explored.

Furthermore, Meta informed its employees last week that they will be required to work at least three days a week starting in September. Recently, Google also cracked down on its office attendance and recommended that remote workers take up alternative paths.