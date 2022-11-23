Facebook, Instagram get new privacy updates to protect teens from online harm

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta recently made an announcement which caters to Gen Z in terms of privacy and security on the social media applications- Instagram and Facebook. In order to enhance their user experience along with maintaining virtual security, new policies related to privacy are being rolled out.

A significant update is that any new user joining Facebook who falls under the age category 16 to 18 will be given more privacy setting options by default, which are spread anywhere from posting pictures and tagging people to friends lists and private chats.

To begin with, Meta is introducing notifications, which will appear on mobile screens of teen users of Instagram and Facebook which will inform them about reporting accounts, encourage them to keep their privacy set up at all times and safety notices to identify inappropriate or problematic messages.

Methods of suspecting connections and chats with suspicious adult accounts are also being tested. Although it will not get shown to the teen users to deliberately keep them away from contacting such accounts, such accounts will be halted from entering the Facebook page of young users.

Picture lock was an option introduced last year, but now, especially for the teenage category, there are restrictions to even viewing profiles and cover pictures, if not permitted by the user. Unauthorised accounts are being prevented from getting added to ‘people You May Know recommendations.

Meta is also working around mental health issues and the positive self-image of users by collaborating with Thorn and NoFiltr to reduce stigma around taboo topics using educational material and similar content. Also, the introduction of tools like an exclusive chatbox and forums are going to help get complaint reports in a non-confronting manner.

The virtual world is gradually rectifying real-world concerns and doing something for users who can now use such updates for maintaining a safe time while social networking.

