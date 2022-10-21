Facebook Groups to get big updates including Reels and event sharing as Instagram Stories: Details

Facebook has come up with a major update where several new features have been introduced to Facebook Groups at the sixth edition of the Facebook Communities Summit. The features have been launched with the aim to help users connect with communities in a better way and share content among Meta’s family of apps.

Here is the list of features which have been launched:

Reels in Groups

This feature will allow users to share reels and videos with their communities via Groups. The company has mentioned that by doing this, other people will also be prompted to do this which will eventually lead to sharing of the information.

With this, group admins and members will also be able to add creative elements such as audio, text overlay and filters on top of their videos before making it live on the platform.

Share public event as Instagram Story

The second feature will soon come to Facebook Groups and will give users the ability to share the public Facebook event as an Instagram story. The feature will allow group members to inform other members about the event.

Other upcoming features

Customise About Me: Meta has already started testing the ability to customise the About Me section. Soon, group members will also be able to customise the information in the About Me section which they want to be highlighted and seen by other group members.

Facebook says with the help of this feature, both the admin and other group members will get to know each other well.

Messaging Indicator: Another feature in the pipeline is an indicator which will appear alongside users’ profiles only if they are open to messaging. This will allow let other members of the group to know if other users are ready to connect over shared interests.

View-only chats: Lastly, the company is also in the process to create view-only chats for both group admins and moderators where they will be able to send one-way communications to all of their group members. They won’t have the need to remain active or respond to messages in the chat.

ALSO READ | ‘WhatsApp, far more private and secure than iMessage’: Meta CEO takes a dig at Apple