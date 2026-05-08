The cat’s out of the bag – OpenAI’s first hardware product for the world will be a smartphone, not a revolutionary device that its CEO, Sam Altman, and Jony Ive, the original iPhone designer, had hyped last year. Based on what the industry murmurs, OpenAI’s smartphone will be AI-focused, just like existing phones.

No revolutionary hardware. Just a phone with ChatGPT on it. Or is it that simple?

Why Altman settled for a smartphone

Sam Altman appears to have limited his broader hardware expectations in favour of a viable market entry – something that people would find easy to adapt to. Remember the failure that was the Humane AI Pin?

Hence, we decided to speak to Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), to get a broader perspective on why OpenAI chose to go for a smartphone as its first gadget.

“For winning in the AI era, it is imperative for OpenAI to move beyond software and AI models and focus on owning the end-user interface and the hardware ecosystem itself. Through its reported smartphone ambitions, OpenAI appears to be positioning itself around continuous contextual intelligence, voice interaction, and proactive assistance — fundamentally displacing the app-centric paradigm that has defined mobile computing for two decades,” says Ram while speaking to Financial Express Online.

However, the major reason is Altman’s goal to challenge the direct competition that’s been defining the rules of the game for two decades.

“This move puts OpenAI in direct structural competition with Apple and Google, the duopoly that has long controlled the mobile ecosystem… The true objective is the establishment of OpenAI as the foundational intelligence layer through which the next generation of consumers experiences technology,” he stated.

Ram goes on to stress that the onus is still on OpenAI to execute its challenge of ensuring discipline while executing the goal to challenge consumer behaviour. If done right, it could change the consumer behaviour pattern.

Popular supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the company is fast-tracking mass production of its first AI-focused smartphone, targeting the first half of 2027 — ahead of the original 2028 launch schedule. The device is being developed with MediaTek for a custom AI chip and Luxshare for manufacturing. Sadly, that’s all we know so far. No leaked renders have emerged yet.

Remember the hype with Jony Ive and his revolutionary ambitions?

The OpenAI hardware project gained massive early momentum through OpenAI’s acquisition of Jony Ive’s hardware startup, io, for around $6.5 billion. Ive, who is the iconic designer behind the iPhone, partnered with Sam Altman to build what was teased as a revolutionary AI device capable of “killing” the traditional smartphone.

Early concepts pointed toward minimal or screenless designs focused on ambient intelligence, voice-first interaction, and AI agents that could deliver a calm, post-app experience. It was reminiscent of the movie Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson.

OpenAI even teased an entire ecosystem of AI hardware, including smart speakers with cameras, wearables, smart lamps, and earbuds — all designed to move beyond constant screen engagement.

While the grand vision included multiple device categories, practical realities kicked in. OpenAI had to prioritise a more familiar smartphone form factor first. The flagship Jony Ive device (possibly a smart speaker) has reportedly been delayed, with the smartphone now positioned as the lead product to quickly establish OpenAI’s presence in consumers’ hands.

OpenAI smartphone: What to expect

Based on what the industry rumours have suggested so far, the OpenAI phone is expected to feature a custom MediaTek Dimensity 9600-series chip built on TSMC’s advanced N2P process. The chip is likely to be equipped with dual NPUs for powerful on-device AI inference.

Additional highlights include an enhanced image signal processor for real-time visual understanding, LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 storage, and advanced security features like pKVM.

The biggest differentiator will be a completely new operating system built around AI agents rather than traditional apps. Hence, there won’t be a reskinned version of Android, as far as the rumours suggest. This OS aims to deliver proactive, context-aware assistance capable of handling complex multi-step tasks autonomously.

Can it displace the iPhone?

If AI agents are set to replace the traditional apps on your next smartphone, the transition won’t be easy, especially for conventional consumers who are used to the app-based ecosystem of the iPhone. It remains to be seen whether OpenAI could kickstart a whole new digital economy around AI agents, displacing the traditional app-based system.