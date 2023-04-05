Excitel to give free smart TV with OTT, live channels with Rs 999 300 Mbps broadband plan: Details

Excitel, leading broadband service provider, has launched a new “Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi” package to offer internet connection of 300 Mbps along with 6 OTT platforms, more than 300 Live TV channels and a free smart TV. The package is priced at Rs 999.

The Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi plan offers a choice for new home internet subscribers in Delhi who seek high-speed internet and endless entertainment, says the company.

The plan offers an internet connection speed of up to 300 Mbps, a suitable choice for those who require a high-speed internet connection for their work, studies, or entertainment needs. Additionally, customers get over 300 Live TV channels, including sports, movies, news, and more, as well as access to six OTT platforms, including Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Shemaroo, Epic On &a Playbox TV. The star of the deal is the 32-inch frameless Smart LED TV that sports a HD Ready display paired with 10Wx2 speaker and connectivity options like HDMI, USB, AV Port. The TV comes with 512MB RAM, 4GB ROM and runs Android 9.0. It comes with 1-Year On-Site warranty.

Excitel’s COO, Varun Pasricha, expressed his excitement about the new offering, stating, “Today’s generation has grown up with internet access and readily available entertainment content from a very young age. As a home internet company offering high speed internet, at Excitel, we are always innovating to offer an upgraded choice for users in Delhi-NCR. Our ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan will offer uninterrupted high-speed internet and hassle-free entertainment for a superior lifestyle to our subscribers. With our new plan, we aim to onboard more home internet users on an unbound entertainment and high speed internet journey.””

The package comes with no installation fee and no security deposit. Excitel’s new “Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi” package could be a game-changer and has a potential to disrupt the broadband industry, offering high-speed internet, Live TV, OTT platforms, and a brand new 32-inch LED Smart TV, all at an annual price of Rs 999.