Excitel launches Cable-Cutter plan at Rs 592 with 400 Mbps speed:  More details inside

Excitel, the leading internet service provider in India, is coming aft DTH providers with its new “Cable Cutter Plan” priced at Rs 592. The said plan aims to replace the traditional DTH providers, offering customers access to 550 plus Live TV channels and OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 among others, says company.

Calling this as a “game-changing solution for modern entertainment enthusiasts,” Excitel informs that the plan “empowers users to streamline their television expenses without compromising on their favourite shows and movies, offering an unparalleled all-in-one entertainment experience.”

The new Cable Cutter Plan, as informed above, costs Rs 592 for a 12 months subscription. It offers internet speeds of up to 400 Mbps and access to a range of 12 premium OTT channels, long with over 550 Live TV Channels.

Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO, Excitel, shared his thoughts on the Cable Cutter Plan, saying, “We are thrilled to launch our Cable Cutter Plan, a true game-changer in the home broadband and Cable TV arena. The ever-increasing popularity of OTT platforms and the soaring costs of traditional cable TV services have driven us to create a comprehensive solution for our customers. Our cable Cutter Plan offers a seamless blend of Live TV, OTT content, and lightning-fast internet speeds, all bundled together at an affordable price point, the perfect fusion of convenience, variety, and affordability, catering to the ever-evolving entertainment needs of consumers. This, we believe, will empower users to regain control of their entertainment choices and enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience.”

Separately, Excitel also has an internet plan priced at Rs 999. It is called the ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ package and offers an internet speed of 300 Mbps. In addition to the high-speed internet, customers also get access to 6 OTT platforms. There is no installation fee or security deposit with the package. Those opting for this package will also get a 32-inch frameless Smart LED TV that features an HD Ready display paired with 10Wx2 speakers. The connectivity option onboard includes HDMI, USB, and AV ports. The television is powered by Android 9.0 and comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM.

