Everything we know about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G ahead of India launch on April 4

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is coming soon. More specifically, the phone in question is set to launch in India on April 4. It will be joined by the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Those keeping track would know that the Nord CE Lite is OnePlus’s most affordable lineup among the Nord series phones serving as entry-point into the “OnePlus-verse”. The Nord CE 2 Lite price in India started at Rs 19,999 and we can expect its successor, the Nord CE 3 Lite, to be priced as competitively. But we’ll see.

As is usually the case, OnePlus has revealed some key hardware details of the upcoming Nord CE 3 Lite ahead of the phone’s official unveiling on April 4. One of those finer details pertain to battery capacity and charging speed. OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE 3 Lite will come with a 5,000mAh battery and support 67W fast charging. The Nord CE 2 Lite had the same capacity but topped out at 33W. OnePlus’s launch event theme, “larger than life”, suggests the Nord CE 3 Lite will sport a bigger screen and quite possibly a higher-resolution camera, something that rumour mills are also hinting at, for a while now.

The full design of the Nord CE 3 Lite is no mystery at this point as OnePlus has revealed the phone in full glory well in advance showing off the phone’s flat chassis (relative to the Nord CE 2 Lite) and a “simple yet charming two-circle camera layout.” The Nord CE 3 Lite, too, will have its own signature colour which is being billed as “Pastel Lime.” It will also come in Chromatic Gray, OnePlus has confirmed. Promo renders suggest the phone won’t have an alert slider, much like the Nord CE 2 Lite. On the front, you’ll get a hole punch cutout at the centre of the screen. The Nord CE 2 Lite’s was at one end. So, clearly there are big changes are incoming as far as look and feel of the phone are concerned.

Now, the probable specs. The Nord CE 3 Lite is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with fast 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (same as the Nord CE 2 Lite) under the hood with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage, triple rear cameras headlined by a 108MP main sensor, and Android 13-based OxygenOS software.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G base variant will cost ₹21,999.#OnePlus #OnePlusNordCE3Lite5G pic.twitter.com/Qd4xZQc0N4 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 28, 2023

Leaks suggest the Nord CE 3 Lite price in India will start at Rs 21,999. Watch this space for more updates.