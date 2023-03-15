Everything to know about Jio’s new Plus postpaid family plans

Reliance Jio has launched a new set of postpaid family Plans called Jio Plus for its postpaid users. The new plan offers range of benefits to users including unlimited 5G data, premium content apps, international roaming, and more.

Starting at Rs 399 per month, Jio Plus offers additional three add-on connections priced at Rs 99 per SIM, providing a total monthly charge of only Rs 696 for a family of four. The effective monthly charge per SIM is Rs 174.

One of the key features of Jio Plus is the ability to share data with the entire family. There are no daily data limits, and customers get unlimited 5G data through Jio’s True 5G Welcome Offer. This offer is available in 331 cities across India.

The other benefits of Jio Plus include the ability to choose your mobile number and access premium applications like Netflix, Amazon, JioTV, and JioCinema. For those who travel frequently, Jio Plus offers in-flight connectivity while traveling abroad and India calling at just Rs 1 per minute with WiFi calling on international roaming. There is also one international roaming plan for 129 countries.

The company informs that the existing Jio Prepaid users can upgrade to the postpaid free trial without changing their SIM. They need to open the MyJio App and select the ‘prepaid to postpaid’ option, complete the OTP verification, and choose the free-trial plan. Customers can also buy an additional new postpaid SIM.

Jio Plus will be available starting March 22, 2023 across all Jio Stores and through the home delivery option. Users can give a missed call on 70000 70000 and start their Jio Plus journey on WhatsApp. They need to select the relevant option to get Security Deposit waiver, book free home delivery of their postpaid SIM, and during home delivery, get three more family SIMs for their family members. Users need to pay the applicable processing fee of Rs 99 per SIM during activation. Once the master family SIM is activated, they can link the three family members to their account using the MyJio app.

There are a total of four plans under Jio Plus postpaid family plan- two individual and two family plans. Under the individual plans users have options of Rs 299 and Rs 599 to choose from. While Rs 299 offers 30GB data benefit, the Rs 599 gives unlimited data benefit to its subscribers.

Under the family plans users get Rs 399 and Rs 699 options. The former offers 75GB data whereas the latter gives 100GB data. There are security deposits for all these four plans. However, Jio has waived off the security deposit for JioFiber users, corporate employees, existing mobile postpaid users of other operators, and credit card users of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI.