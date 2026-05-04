After almost 30 years of its existence, Ask.com shut down its search service. The search engine, which believed in answering queries in a natural language way before generative AI was a thing, sort of a precursor to the modern-day AI-based search engines like Perplexity and Google AI Mode, has already discontinued its search service starting May 1. Although the exact reason wasn’t furnished by the holding company, Ask shared a parting statement on the website.

“Every great search must come to an end. As IAC continues to sharpen its focus, we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com. After 25 years of answering the world’s questions, Ask.com officially closed on May 1, 2026,” says the website.

What started originally as ‘Ask Jeeves’ in the early days of the internet finally comes to an end, with parent company IAC announcing the shutdown as part of a broader strategic decision.

“To the millions who asked…” the statement continued, “We are deeply grateful to the brilliant engineers, designers, and teams who built and supported Ask over the decades. And to you—the millions of users who turned to us for answers in a rapidly changing world—thank you for your endless curiosity, your loyalty and trust. Jeeves’ spirit endures.”

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How Ask began its journey

Originally launched in 1996 (with full operations ramping up in 1997) as Ask Jeeves, the platform stood out from the rest of the search engines like Google and Yahoo by letting users pose questions in natural, everyday language rather than clunky keyword strings. The fictional Jeeves, inspired by P.G. Wodehouse’s valet, became an iconic mascot — a friendly butler who would “fetch” answers, embodying the internet’s early promise of approachable technology.

At its peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Ask Jeeves was a household name, competing in an era when search engines like Yahoo, AltaVista, and later Google vied for dominance. At a time when other search engines were aiming for algorithms and data dominance, Ask.com categorised itself as a more personality-driven web search.

It was in 2005 when IAC acquired the company for a significant sum, dropped the “Jeeves” name and butler imagery in 2006, and rebranded it as Ask.com. While it seemed to be going well at the time, the competition heated up by 2010, and IAC had scaled back its independent search efforts, outsourced core technology, laid off staff, and pivoted toward a question-and-answer community model.

IAC Chairman Barry Diller openly acknowledged at the time that Ask was not competitive with Google and held little value within the company’s portfolio.

So why did Ask.com shut down now?

The answer seems to be simple – the current industry trends of ‘AI-fying’ everything.

Ask’s early challenge came from Google’s rise in the mid-2000s, struggling to match its speed and scale. Google’s indexing, ranking algorithms, monetisation and distribution power were at such an unprecedented scale that most of its rivals struggled to keep up. Ask, henceforth, was relegated to being a mid-tier search capability. The arrival of social media and a mobile-centric search made it even more difficult.

Then there’s the generative AI fever that sealed the fate of the website.

The arrival of the AI-based search engine, like Perplexity and Google’s own AI-Mode, has changed the way people get their queries addressed. In 2026, AI agents and chat interfaces promise to deliver direct answers, ironically echoing Ask’s original natural-language vision. As a result, the standalone search model that Ask relied on for its later years became unsustainable.

For IAC, keeping Ask alive was no longer a sane idea. IAC owns a diverse portfolio including media and lifestyle brands, and instead chose to exit the search business entirely to concentrate resources on higher-priority areas.

Does the death of Ask spell trouble for Yahoo and others?

The death of Ask does not indicate the end of other search engines, and the reason behind is Ask itself. IAC had already sold the core technology in the late 2000s and shifted its focus away from the search engine battle. The fact that Ask outlasted many of its peers from the early years of the internet is indeed commendable.

Most of Google’s rivals, like Bing, DuckDuckGo and Brave search, have included AI in the mix to compete with new-age AI chatbots and challenge the dominance of Google’s search engine. Local players like Yandex and Baidu hold relevance due to regional limitations, and Yahoo remains the only non-AI search engine to hold steady as a plain search engine, with no signs of slowing down.