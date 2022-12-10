Europe sets final deadline for USB-C mandate, Apple has until December 2024 to remove Lightning from iPhone

The European Union (EU) has set an official deadline for iPhones to switch to USB-C. It is said to be starting from 28 December 2024. The EU published a common charger directive in its official journal which says all small devices, including headsets, tablets, cameras, smartphones, e-readers, keyboards, mic, handheld video game consoles and other portable navigation systems will have to support USB-C charging ports.

It means that the new EU rules will be forced to stop Lightning iPhone ports which were being used by almost 20 percent of the devices sold in Europe. The new common charger rules will be effective in 20 days and individual EU member states will be given 24 months to apply. Under the new laws, consumers will not have to require a separate changer for every time they purchase a new device. This will allow them to use one single charger across every range of handheld digital products.

All digital devices like new mobile phones, tablets, cameras, keyboard, mic and so on, regardless of their manufacturer, will be rechargeable using a wired cable, with upto 100 watts of power delivery. Laptops will also be added under this rule eventually according to reports from around 2026. All mobile phones, cameras and tablets will have USB-C charging ports two years from now. There are debates over the fact that Type-C ports become loose with use but Lightning Ports have a better shelf life.

This new rule tends to be a part of a bigger project which aims to reduce e-waste and allow consumers to make more sustainable decisions according to an old press note from the European Parliament. It was confirmed by Apple’s vice president of worldwide marketing, Gerg Joswaik that Apple has to conform to this law and make this switch before the deadline. Apparently, it will be introduced after the iPhone 16 series.

ALSO READ | Under its EU presidency, Sweden to push for early finalisation of India-EU FTA: Swedish minister