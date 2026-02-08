Recently released court documents linked to convicted criminal Jeffrey Epstein have attracted widespread attention. According to a report by The Verge among the many names mentioned in these files is Apple CEO Tim Cook. However, the documents do not suggest any illegal or inappropriate behavior by Tim Cook. His name appears only in a professional context.

What are the Epstein files?

The U.S. Department of Justice made public millions of pages of records connected to Jeffrey Epstein as part of a transparency effort. These files include emails, messages, and other documents that show how Jeffrey Epstein interacted with many influential people across industries, including technology. Many of the names mentioned are not accused of any crime.

How Tim Cook is mentioned?

According to The Verge report, Tim Cook’s name appears in emails exchanged between Epstein and Steven Sinofsky, the former head of Microsoft’s Windows division. After Steven Sinofsky left Microsoft in 2012, he asked Jeffrey Epstein to help negotiate his exit deal and assist with finding new job opportunities in the tech industry.

In one email, Jeffrey Epstein told Steven Sinofsky that Tim Cook was interested in meeting him. The discussion appeared to be about potential professional opportunities, not anything personal or illegal.

According to later emails, Tim Cook and Steven Sinofsky may have spoken briefly in 2013. However, nothing significant resulted from the interaction. Steven Sinofsky was still under a non-compete agreement with Microsoft at the time, which limited his ability to take up a new full-time role.

No evidence of misconduct

It is important to note that the documents do not accuse Tim Cook of any wrongdoing. His mention is limited to routine professional networking, and there is no indication that he had any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities.

Several journalists have pointed out that simply appearing in the Epstein Files does not mean a person did anything wrong. In Cook’s case, the reference is minor and business-related.