A provocative social media post from Tom Blomfield, a partner at Y Combinator, has ignited fresh debate on AI’s disruptive potential in professional services. Blomfield, in his comment, stated that “the entire Accenture workforce is about to be outperformed by a 24-year-old who learned Claude Code last Tuesday,” thus hinting at how advanced AI tools like Anthropic’s Claude are compressing tasks that traditionally require massive teams into the hands of a single skilled individual.

The comment, made in response to discussions on AI’s impact across industries, was deliberately punchy, as Blomfield later clarified that broadening it to consulting, law, banking, or engineering “would be a less punchy tweet.” His statement, however, sides with AI-powered coding and automation tools, which now have the capability to equip a single person with more power than an entire large-scale enterprise.

Anthropic’s Claude can code as comfortably as humans

Supporting the claim, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark recently revealed on The Ezra Klein Show that Claude now writes “comfortably the majority” of the company’s internal code, with projections that AI could handle “nearly all of it by the end of the year.” Clark described this shift as “O-ring automation,” where AI eliminates bottlenecks in execution-heavy work, freeing humans for higher-level judgment and nuanced decisions.

Anthropic’s enterprise products amplify the trend, too. Tools like Claude Cowork (launched January 16, 2026) serve as an AI workspace for planning and executing tasks, while 11 automation plug-ins (introduced late January) enable independent workflow completion – capabilities that could theoretically replace entire teams or legacy software platforms in consulting and development.

Market reacts to AI

The post has resonated amid real-world market tremors. In early February 2026, India’s Nifty IT index suffered its steepest drop since the COVID era, with major players like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech, LTIMindtree, and Coforge losing around Rs 2 lakh crore in combined market value, partly attributed to fears over AI-driven automation in legal review, compliance, and software services.

What ironic is that Accenture itself maintains a deep partnership with Anthropic, announced in December 2025, that includes training approximately 30,000 professionals on Claude and Claude Code, the company’s largest AI deployment ever. This collaboration aims to embed Claude into client environments for scaled enterprise AI adoption, even as external voices warn of workforce compression.