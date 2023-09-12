End of Nokia? HMD Global to make HMD-branded smartphones

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global recently announced that the company is establishing itself as a new smartphone brand, as per an announcement from HMD’s CEO and Chairman Jean-Francois Baril.

On LinkedIn, he wrote that HMD-branded mobile devices and Nokia will co-exist. “We are establishing an original HMD brand. You can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices, as well as Nokia devices and collaboration with exciting new partners,” the post read.

Another report states that this “announcement” and a potential HMD brand was on the cards, as per EUIPO filings. The company hasn’t moved its HQ and it continues to be a Finnish brand.

Notably, HMD Global first launched a Nokia-branded smartphone in 2017 when the Nokia 6 was debuted, and Indian consumers paid respect to the legacy of Nokia. The company soon shifted to flagship smartphones. However, seeing the competition, it chose to stick to mid-range and entry-level smartphones which is a big market in India.

Also Read | iPhone 15 launch: Top 3 Indian cities where iPhones are most popular among buyers

A report by Nokiamob sheds more light on this. It mentions that HMD has set up its own R&D, software, distribution, and operational networks, which will boost its growth. And, this move from HMD Global hints at its “getting ready” action because Nokia’s licensing agreement with HMD is likely expiring in 2026, and it may look for another partner for future licensing.

With that being said, we may see a new player in the field which would likely compete with brands like Xiaomi, entry-level Samsung phones, and other leading brands which fall in the space. Regardless of what’s on the cards, people may still have mixed feelings about this move.